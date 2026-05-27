Tony Blair Warns Labour's Lurch to the Left Will Push Britain into Relegation Zone

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has issued a damning assessment of Labour's current state, warning that the party's lurch to the Left will push Britain into the relegation zone. He has called on Labour to adopt radical policies and ditch its current economic policy, saying that the party's failure to choose between old and new has left it governing as Just Labour, where it risks being sliced to the Left and Right of itself.

Labour's lurch to the Left is pushing Britain into the relegation zone , Tony Blair has warned. The former prime minister said the party has retreated into a Left-wing comfort zone, with ministers more interested in increasing welfare than boosting the economy.

He dismissed the idea that ditching Keir Starmer would transform the government's fortunes, saying that changing the leader would be irrelevant if it doesn't start with a policy debate. In a warning to Sir Keir's leadership challengers, he said that moving even further Left is doomed to fail.

Sir Tony said that Labour will lose the next election unless it adopts radical policies, including ditching Ed Miliband's Net Zero drive, working with the Tories to cut welfare and doing whatever it takes to stop the boats. The Labour Party is playing with fire, he said. Or more accurately, with its future and that of the country. He added that unless Labour changes course Britain will continue its long slide towards relegation from the Premier League of Nations.

Tony Blair says Labour's Left-wing approach is pushing the UK towards relegation on the world stage. The former prime minister backed Sir Keir Starmer in opposition but has savaged his record in government. But in a sign that he fears the government will get dragged Left-wards by Labour's civil war, he said the party has an almost infinite capacity for self-delusion.

Sir Tony who famously championed the idea of New Labour said that Sir Keir's failure to choose between old and new had left him leading a party governing as Just Labour where it risks being sliced to the Left and Right of itself. His comments came in a 5,600-word essay on Labour's future which delivers a withering verdict on Sir Keir's first two years in office. The intervention comes at a time when the government is paralysed by Labour infighting.

Almost 100 Labour MPs have called for Sir Keir to resign in the wake of this month's disastrous local election results. Wes Streeting has said he will trigger a leadership challenge after quitting the Cabinet and Andy Burnham is expected to join any contest if he wins next month's Makerfield by-election. But Sir Tony warned that Labour's problems run much deeper than Sir Keir's insipid leadership, saying that successful governments don't start with a personality contest.

Whether there is a leadership change or not is irrelevant if it doesn't start with a policy debate, he said. Trying to force the Prime Minister out before we know what policy direction we're bringing in is not a serious way of conducting ourselves. Sir Tony took a swipe at Mr Burnham saying his criticism of 40 years of neoliberalism in Britain presumably includes the last Labour government.

And he attacked Wes Streeting's plan for a so-called wealth tax saying the idea of equalising capital gains and income tax has been rejected by successive governments for good reason. But he reserved his fiercest criticism for Sir Keir, saying Labour don't have a worked out coherent plan for the country in a fast-changing world and are in the wrong political position from which we can devise one and win a second term.

Sir Keir fought the election on a promise of change, but has ended up parked firmly in the party's comfort zone, Sir Tony said. He added in the last Budget, it appeared as if we were increasing tax to pay for additional welfare spending, when the public already thinks welfare bills are too high. Labour's attempt to trim £5billion from the welfare bill ended in failure last year when Sir Keir caved in to Left-wing rebels within the party.

Sir Tony urged the PM to outflank them by taking up Kemi Badenoch's offer to work together on cutting welfare, saying by the end of this decade, we could be spending more on incapacity and disability than on defence. No serious country can do that.

He also called on Labour to ditch much of its current economic policy, saying that measures such as the new workers' rights laws, the Net Zero acceleration and phasing out of the British oil and gas industry, the uplift in the minimum wage beyond inflation, and the Non Dom changes have given headwinds not tailwinds to British business. He added the PM and Chancellor should have said right at the outset, these are commitments which economic circumstances have rendered unwise to proceed with.

The priority is growth. The Chancellor's decision to impose a £25billion National Insurance hike in her first Budget compounded the problem and left employers feeling they faced an anti-business government. Sir Tony, who was a leading opponent of Brexit, warned leadership contenders such as Mr Streeting and Mr Burnham that reversing it isn't the answer





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tony Blair Labour Party Keir Starmer Left-Wing Relegation Zone Welfare Spending Economic Policy Brexit National Insurance Hike

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Greens to Stand Down in Makerfield by-Election in Favor of LabourThe Green Party will not throw its full weight behind its candidate in this by-election, but will instead funnel votes towards Labour candidate, hoping to help Sir Keir Starmer oust his rival and push Labour further left. This apparent alliance of left and right on the page with this decision will pose significant challenges for Reform UK and Conservative voters from across the divide

Read more »

Tony Blair Warns Labour's Leftward Shift Is pushing Britain Towards 'Relegation'In a major intervention, former Prime Minister Tony Blair delivers a scathing critique of Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government, arguing that its left-wing policies are damaging the economy and Britain's global standing. Blair calls for radical policy changes, including ditching net zero acceleration and working with the Tories on welfare cuts, to avoid electoral defeat and national decline.

Read more »

Tony Blair warns Labour's lurch to the Left will push Britain into 'relegation zone'Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has warned that Labour's lurch to the Left will push Britain into the 'relegation zone'. In a damning assessment, Blair said Labour has retreated into a Left-wing 'comfort zone', with ministers more interested in increasing welfare than boosting the economy.

Read more »

Tony Blair's Damning Verdict on Keir Starmer's GovernmentFormer Prime Minister Tony Blair has delivered a scathing critique of Keir Starmer's Government, accusing it of lacking a coherent plan for the country and making policy decisions on the hoof. Blair's 5,600-word indictment has been met with widespread criticism of Starmer's leadership, with many calling for the parties of the Right to unite against Labour's ill-conceived policies.

Read more »