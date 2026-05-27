Tony Blair Slams Labour's 'Bizarre' Leadership Battle, Urges Focus on Policy

Former PM Tony Blair criticizes Labour's leadership contest, warns against frequent PM changes, and calls for policy-first approach. He targets welfare, Net Zero, and pensions, while dismissing Brexit reversal as a solution.

Tony Blair has launched a scathing critique of the Labour Party 's leadership turmoil, calling it 'bizarre' and warning that a 'serious country' would not be changing its prime minister for the seventh time in a decade.

In a lengthy essay and subsequent radio interview, the former prime minister accused Labour of retreating into a left-wing 'comfort zone' without a coherent plan for Britain's future. He urged Labour MPs to prioritize policy over personality, demanding that any leadership contest force candidates to outline detailed positions on key issues.

Blair specifically highlighted the need to address the ballooning welfare bill, which he said harms economic growth, and called for the scrapping of Ed Miliband's Net Zero agenda and the pensions triple lock. He also dismissed reversing Brexit as a solution, arguing that Britain is currently too weak to negotiate re-entry into the EU from a position of strength.

Blair's intervention comes as Labour MPs weigh whether to oust Keir Starmer, with Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting seen as potential successors. Blair's remarks reflect deep frustration with the party's direction, as he warned that without a clear policy direction, changing the leader is pointless. He praised Burnham as a 'great guy' but criticized his claim that Britain has been on the wrong path for 40 years, pointing to achievements under Thatcher and New Labour.

On welfare, Blair cautioned that continuing large increases in incapacity benefits and the triple lock could create a situation where the economy cannot grow, potentially leading to spending more on disability benefits than on defence. He called for an honest debate with the public about taxation, spending, and borrowing, stressing that the current trajectory is unsustainable. Blair also expressed concern about the EU's hostility to the technology revolution, suggesting that any renegotiation must ensure Europe does not undermine innovation.

Blair steered clear of endorsing any candidate, instead advising Labour MPs to choose their direction first. He emphasised that the key issue is not who leads but what policies they advocate. The former PM's essay and radio appearance have reignited debate within Labour, with some MPs viewing his critique as a wake-up call while others see it as an unhelpful distraction.

As the party grapples with internal divisions, Blair's warning that a serious country cannot afford such instability underscores the high stakes. His call for a focus on policy rather than political infighting resonates with voters weary of constant leadership changes.

Meanwhile, Burnham's by-election bid and Streeting's pro-EU stance highlight the ideological rifts that Blair believes must be resolved before any leadership change





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