Tony Blair's Surprising Comeback: A Sensible Essay Sparks Political Debate

Former Labour PM Tony Blair returns to the spotlight with a 5,000-word essay that attacks current Labour policies and wins praise from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, sparking debate across the political spectrum.

In a startling turn of events, one of Madame Tussauds' exhibits has reportedly escaped. Eyewitnesses describe a waxen, gaunt figure sprinting towards Westminster, characterized by a yellowing, snaggled grin, a wispy top-knot fringe, and a troublingly bulbous left eyeball.

Upon being approached, the figure responded in the husky timbre of an elderly gentleman who has reached what Shakespeare described as the 'piping and whistling' stage of life. There is no easy way to convey this news, ladies and gentlemen: Sir Tony Blair is back. Lock your doors. But perhaps we should not be so alarmed.

The former Labour prime minister, who left Downing Street 19 years ago, recently penned a 5,000-word essay addressing his party's current leadership struggles and Britain's political challenges. He pondered how to prevent the country from falling out of the premier league of nations, how a future government should repair the economy, and how to respond to the 21st century industrial revolution driven by AI.

Strikingly, for both Leftists who scorn 'Tony Bliar' and those on the Right who have long enjoyed goading him and his questionable entourage, his article was remarkably sensible. Blair criticized tax increases and welfare expansions, dismissed rejoining an over-regulated European Union, and staunchly opposed reversing Brexit, arguing that is not the answer.

He praised the alliance with the United States and spoke of Donald Trump with bemused wonder rather than hostility, characterizing Trump's presidency as likely 'a rupture not a reckoning'. He advocated for increased defense spending and urged the liberation of entrepreneurial spirits. He took aim at Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, whom he described as a frightful sourpuss, for undoing the school improvements of recent decades, and condemned Ed Miliband's Net Zero obsession as crazy.

He argued that the government should do whatever it takes to stop illegal immigration. The essay was so on point that Sir Tony was promptly rebuked by Andy Burnham during the Makerfield by-election campaign. Burnham raged that his former boss did not understand the cost of living problem and insisted that more socialism was the answer.

Meanwhile, Labour leadership hopeful Wes Streeting, whom Blair referred to as pipsqueak, clutched his pearls over Blair's failure to mention inequality, calling that the striking weakness at the heart of his intervention. Some observers became carried away by Blair's mini manifesto. The Unherd website whimsically imagined a motorcade delivering him to Number 10 Downing Street, where he would pause to offer a soundbite about a new dawn breaking before entering as PM.

Fortunately, in reality, Radio 4's Nick Robinson asked Blair if he wished he had followed France's Emmanuel Macron in starting a new party to regain power; Blair said no. We are spared a reprise of Alastair Campbell's Basil Fawlty-like goosesteps through Whitehall's press offices. However, Blair is only 73. He has made his fortune, albeit through questionable means, and his children are independent. He clearly still worries about his country's future.

Can this civic-minded soul, fretting in his high-backed armchair like a retired gentleman from a Yellow Pages advert, not be put to good use by one of our political parties? The warmest response to his essay came, notably, from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. She wrote an open letter beginning with a coy 'Dear Tony (if I may)' and expressed sympathetic regret that the Starmer government has abandoned Blairite policies on trade union law, education, and tax.

She regretted that today's Labour MPs do not understand, as Blair's team did, that capitalism and free markets are essential to an economy. She disagreed with Blair over his Human Rights Act and creation of the Supreme Court, but he was right that politicians should solve problems by working from facts rather than dogma.

'Well, Tony,' she concluded, 'surely now you must accept that the facts of life are Conservative. ' He possibly always did. A solicitor friend of mine, Jeremy Leasor, met the young barrister Blair at a London drinks party around 1976. Blair expressed parliamentary ambitions.

When asked which party he supported, he replied that he would favour whichever offered him the best opportunities. That pragmatic ambition seems to have guided him throughout his career, and his latest intervention suggests he may still be seeking the best path for the country, even if it means crossing party lines in spirit





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