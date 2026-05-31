Tony Blair's Delusional Manifesto: A Former Fan's Lament

Dan Hodges reflects on Tony Blair's recent essay, finding it detached from reality and ignoring key failures like Iraq, Brexit, and immigration.

I once considered Tony Blair a political idol. During the 1990s, I was an ardent supporter of New Labour, firmly believing in the blend of traditional values and modern governance that he championed.

I even bought a fawn-colored suit, following his fashion lead as a rebellious statement against Westminster norms. So it pains me to say this: after reading his recent 5,000-word manifesto, I am convinced that my former hero has lost touch with reality. Critics have hailed his essay with reverence, comparing it to Moses descending from Sinai, but I see only a man trapped in his own ideology.

The core problem with Blair's prescription for the nation's ills is not merely that he expects different results from repeating failed policies-it is that he seems indifferent to the consequences. As long as the policies align with his personal beliefs, or perhaps with the interests of those who fund the Tony Blair Institute, he will advocate them without remorse.

I was eager to see how he would address the defining moments of the past 40 years: Iraq, the banking collapse, Brexit, uncontrolled immigration, and the decay of communities. Blair sidesteps them entirely. When discussing US relations, he shows no humility or regret for the Iraq disaster, which stands as Britain's worst foreign policy blunder since World War II.

Instead, he uses an analogy: Donald Trump is a bus driver who accelerates toward a brick wall, causing damage but breaking through. Blair admires this approach and insists Britain must jump on board, repeating his 2002 call to pay the blood price. A quarter-century later, despite the chaos, he still believes. Blair is equally delusional about Europe.

He dismisses the reasons Britons voted to leave the EU-many of whom once supported him-by simply stating Britain lost from Brexit. Then he constructs a fantasy where Britain re-negotiates from strength, as if the EU will accept terms without free movement. This fantasy ignores reality. On immigration, the defining issue of our time, he offers only embarrassed silence.

He refuses to acknowledge how his government's unchecked migration suppressed wages, fueled inequality, and created cultural alienation that nearly split the nation. His essay is a testament to an ideology that refuses to learn from its failures, a dangerous mindset for someone who once held the highest office. In conversation with a former aide, also a New Labour loyalist, we agreed that Blair has become a tragic figure, clinging to myths rather than confronting the damage his policies have caused.

His refusal to address Iraq, Brexit, and immigration shows a man unwilling to reckon with his legacy. If this is the future of political thought, we are in deeper trouble than we imagined





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