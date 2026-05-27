Tony Blair Blasts Labour's Bizarre Leadership Battle, Warns of Economic Harm

Tony Blair criticizes Labour's leadership contest, warns against frequent PM changes, and calls for policy clarity before any leadership change. He decries welfare spending, Net Zero agenda, and pensions triple lock, while cautioning that reversing Brexit is not a solution.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has launched a scathing attack on the Labour Party 's ongoing leadership turmoil, warning that a 'serious country' would not be changing its prime minister for the seventh time in a decade.

In a lengthy essay and subsequent radio interview, Blair accused Labour of retreating into a left-wing 'comfort zone' without a coherent plan for national transformation. He urged Labour MPs to prioritize policy over politics, insisting that any leadership change must be preceded by a clear policy direction from all candidates. Blair's intervention comes as Labour MPs weigh whether to oust current Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with potential successors including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Blair, who led the UK from 1997 to 2007, expressed particular concern over the country's ballooning welfare bill, which he argued is harming economic growth. He called for the abolition of Ed Miliband's Net Zero agenda and the scrapping of the pensions triple lock, warning that continued increases in incapacity benefits and pension spending would create a situation where economic growth is impossible.

'If we carry on like this with these large increases in incapacity benefit, with the triple lock on pensions, we're going to create a situation where economically we're not able to grow because we put such a weight affecting growth on the back of our economy,' Blair said. He also warned that spending on incapacity and disability benefits could soon exceed defense spending, a trend he deemed unsustainable.

Regarding Brexit, Blair, a prominent Remainer, acknowledged that reversing Brexit is not the answer to Britain's problems, as proposed by Streeting. He argued that the UK is currently too weak to enter serious negotiations with the EU about rejoining, and any such move must be pursued from a position of strength. He also criticized Burnham's claim that Britain has been on the wrong path for 40 years, questioning whether nothing good came from the Thatcher era or New Labour.

Blair refrained from endorsing either Burnham or Streeting, instead advising Labour MPs to demand detailed policy proposals from any leadership challenger before making a change. The former premier's remarks underscore deep divisions within Labour as the party grapples with its identity and direction, with the next general election looming





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