Tony Awards Analysis: A Strange Broadway Season Ends with Recognition for Both Hollywood Heavyweights and Theater Troupers

The Hollywood Reporter's executive editor of awards coverage dissects Sunday evening's results.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Imagesseason — the highest-grossing in history at $1.9 billion, even though it included only six new musicals, which are usually what drive ticket sales — came to an end on Sunday night with the 79th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The verdict of the 831 voters? 10 shows were worthy of recognition in at least one category:Tonys Snubs: 'Lost Boys' Actor Ali Louis Bourzgui Scores Surprise Win Over André De Shields as 'Rocky Horror,' 'Two Strangers,' 'Titaníque' Shut OutRagtime , the first on Broadway since the show first ran from 1998 through 2000, won best revival of a musical overThe remaining musical awards, which consider both new productions and revivals alongside each other, were spread fairly evenly between the aforementioned four shows. Best direction went to, as did best choreography and costume design .

Best actor and actress went toclaimed best featured actor and featured actress for, respectively, 26-year-old Ali Louis Bourzgui, who upset Cats’ André De Shields, and veteran trouper Shoshana Bean, as well as lighting design of a musical and scenic design of a musical. , lighting design, scenic design and sound design.

Indeed, no show of any genre was recognized with more Tonys this year than the six for Alas, the show’s heartbreaking Willy Loman, Nathan Lane, was stopped short of a fourth Tony win by Lithgow, in what was probably the most closely-watched race of the night; and Biff Loman, 40-year-old Christopher Abbott, was upset by a fellow young thespian who is also known for screen work, 36-year-old Alden Ehrenreich for, for which Lesley Manville won best actress in a play in recognition of her Broadway debut at age 70 ; and, the first Broadway revival in 70 years of a lesser-known Noel Coward comedy , which snagged best costume design for a play.

Disney’s Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul Opens Up About MS Battle: “You Can Live in Fear or You Can Live in Power — Every Day I Choose the Latter”Jennifer Lopez Going Viral for Hot Take That “You Have to Be Born in New York to Be a New Yorker”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hollywood stars who have won Tony Awards, from Scarlett Johansson to Denzel WashingtonFrom Scarlett Johansson to James Corden and Denzel Washington, take a look at some surprising past Tony winners below.

Read more »

Tony Awards Winners 2026 (Updating Live)See the list of winners from the 2026 Tony Awards.

Read more »

2026 Tony Awards Winners and Live Broadcast DetailsThis news brief provides information on the 2026 Tony Awards winners, including the Tony winner for Best Musical and the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater. It also includes the live broadcast schedule for both the Tony Awards and the Tony winner for Best Musical on CBS and Paramount+.

Read more »

Broadway Stars Share Romance and Career Insights at 2026 Tony AwardsAt the 2026 Tony Awards, actors including Katrina Clements and Andrew Bleu discussed their lasting romance, built on annual check-ins and communication. Meanwhile, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson reflected on meeting onstage and the balance between respect and popularity in their careers.

Read more »