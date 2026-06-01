Tony Awards 2026 to Celebrate Chicago's 50th Anniversary with P!nk as Host

The 2026 Tony Awards will feature a special tribute to the Broadway musical Chicago for its 50th anniversary, with performances by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and others. P!nk is set to host the ceremony, which will air live from Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

The 2026 Tony Awards will honor the 50th anniversary of the iconic Broadway musical Chicago with a special tribute, as announced on Monday, June 1.

The ceremony, set to be hosted by P!nk and broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, will feature performances from a star-studded lineup. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Julianne Hough, and Dylan Mulvaney are confirmed to perform during the tribute segment, which celebrates three decades of the work by composer John Kander, lyricist Fred Ebb, and choreographer Bob Fosse.

The show will also include appearances by Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad, among others, as part of its 15th-anniversary celebrations. More performer announcements are expected later this week. Chicago, which first opened on Broadway in 1975, is a landmark of American theatre. Its 1996 revival, directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, went on to become Broadway's longest-running show, a record it still holds.

The musical's sharp satire of celebrity and corruption, set against the backdrop of the Jazz Age, has ensured its enduring popularity. Its film adaptation, released in 2002 and directed by Rob Marshall, received critical acclaim and earned Queen Latifah an Oscar nomination for her role as Matron Mama Morton. The soundtrack for that film debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its release.

P!nk's dual role as host and performer adds a dynamic rock-pop energy to this year's Tony Awards. Her appearance comes after a recent high-profile benefit concert for California wildfire relief, highlighting her ongoing connection to major live events. The 2026 ceremony will blend celebration of Chicago's legacy with the typical excitement of the Tonys, which recognize excellence in Broadway theatre.

With a mix of veteran stage stars and contemporary celebrities, the broadcast aims to attract both theatre aficionados and a broader television audience. The inclusion of a major star like P!nk signals an effort to boost viewership and bring a fresh, accessible feel to the awards show, while the Chicago tribute anchors the program in theatrical history





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