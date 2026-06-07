Tony Awards 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Outfit Here

See what Broadway's finest wore on the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet.

take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This year’s ceremony is being hosted by singer-songwriter Pink, and will celebrate the finest productions and performers of the Broadway season.

One of the best parts of the ceremony? The performances from the shows nominated for best musical and musical revival, of course—including Before all of the action, however, Broadway stars are making their way down the red carpet. The Tonys have a history of seeing glitz and glamour prevail on the step and repeat—US actor and singer Alex Newell attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 7, 2026.

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