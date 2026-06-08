Tony Awards 2026: Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Clinches Historic EGOT While 'Death of a Salesman' Revival Reigns Supreme

The 79th Tony Awards saw Apple become a 'studio EGOT' winner with 'Schmigadoon!'s historic sweep, while Joe Mantello's 'Death of a Salesman' revival emerged as the night's most decorated play. Key winners included Laurie Metcalf, John Lithgow, and Ali Louis Bourzgui, in a ceremony hosted by Pink that celebrated Broadway's best with records, surprises, and snubs.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall and hosted by Pink, delivered a night thick with records, snubs, and surprises, cementing a historic achievement for Apple and a monumental win for a reimagined American classic.

The evening opened with a Broadway-sized reinvention of Pink's hit 'Lady Marmalade,' a unified performance featuring dozens of artists including Neil Patrick Harris and Megan Thee Stallion, setting a celebratory tone for the hardest working people in show business. The dominant narrative quickly belonged to 'Schmigadoon! ,' the Apple TV+ musical-comedy series adapted for the stage.

Its creator, Cinco Paul, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics solo, achieved a rare clean sweep for a sole author, winning the Tony for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. This places him in an elite group, only the fourth person to win book and score in the same year his show took the top prize, joining Rupert Holmes, Jonathan Larson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. More broadly, 'Schmigadoon!

''s success completed a 'studio EGOT' for Apple, accumulating major wins at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and now Tonys with astonishing speed since the launch of Apple TV+ in late 2019. However, the night's most awarded production was not 'Schmigadoon!

' but Joe Mantello's reimagined revival of Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman,' which garnered six Tonys. This tally ties it with 'The History Boys,' 'Red,' and 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' as one of the most decorated plays in Tony history, though the record of seven is held by 'The Coast of Utopia.

' The production also delivered significant acting milestones. Laurie Metcalf won Best Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Linda Loman, turning the role into a two-time Tony-winning part and earning her third competitive acting Tony. John Lithgow secured Best Actor in a Play for 'Giant,' marking the longest gap between competitive acting Tony wins at 53 years.

In the featured categories, Ali Louis Bourzgui, at 26 the youngest acting nominee, delivered a standout speech and won Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in 'The Lost Boys,' denying a sentimental second win to André De Shields. In contrast, the intimate musical 'Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)' left empty-handed despite its nominations, a victim of a season dominated by larger-scale productions like 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball' and 'Ragtime.

' Kai Harada also made waves with a rare double nomination in Sound Design of a Musical for both 'Ragtime' and 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball,' highlighting the technical artistry of the season





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Tony Awards 2026 Schmigadoon! Apple EGOT Death Of A Salesman Revival Laurie Metcalf John Lithgow Broadway

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