Tony and Monica's Legacy in Rivals Season 2: An Exclusive Interview with David Tennant and Claire Rushbrook

David Tennant and Claire Rushbrook break down the complicated relationship between Tony and Monica in Rivals Season 2. They discuss the potential romance between Monica and Dame Enid, as well as Tony's relationship with Maud O'Hara.

The midseason finale of Rivals Season 2 is already on the horizon, and with it comes a plethora of drama and romance. The latest episode has seen the Venturer board approve Rupert's 'Golden Gauntlet' recording, but the tapes have suspiciously gone missing.

Meanwhile, Tony Baddingham has been seen tearing the tapes apart in his home while smoking a cigar and blasting 'I Think We're Alone Now' by Tiffany. This act of destruction has left fans wondering what the consequences will be for Tony and his wife Monica. In an interview with Collider, David Tennant and Claire Rushbrook broke down the complicated relationship between Tony and Monica.

According to Rushbrook, Monica is deeply traditional and is holding on for dear life, fearing what people, her family, and the community would think. Tennant added that Tony is walking a fine line between doing what he needs to do and not blowing up what he has.

The two actors also discussed the potential romance between Monica and Dame Enid, with Rushbrook hinting that Monica is deeply blinkered to her own feelings and may not even be aware of her own desires. Tennant also revealed that Tony's relationship with Maud O'Hara is slightly more opportunistic and thought-through than his relationship with Cameron.

The dynamic between Tony and Maud is completely different from his relationship with Cameron, and fans are eager to see how it will all play out. With six episodes still to come in the season, the drama and romance are sure to continue. Will Tony and Monica's legacy be protected, or will it all come crashing down? The midseason finale is the perfect time to tune in and find out





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Rivals Season 2 Tony Baddingham Monica David Tennant Claire Rushbrook Dame Enid Maud O'hara

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