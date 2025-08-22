Tonmya Shows Promise in Treating Fibromyalgia

Three phase 3 clinical trials demonstrate significant pain reduction in fibromyalgia patients taking Tonmya compared to a placebo.

Tonmya , an investigational drug being developed by Tonix Pharmaceuticals, has shown promise in treating fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that affects millions worldwide. In a recent analysis of three phase 3 clinical trials involving over 1,400 patients, Tonmya demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in pain scores compared to a placebo at the 14-week mark.

Notably, a higher percentage of participants taking Tonmya experienced a clinically meaningful (equal to or greater than 30 percent) reduction in their pain intensity after three months compared to those receiving the placebo.Tonix Pharmaceuticals CEO, Seth Lederman, M.D., expressed enthusiasm about the drug's potential, stating, 'We recognized the transformative potential of pursuing a new approach with Tonmya for fibromyalgia, a chronic overlapping pain condition that has gone without innovation for many years.' He added, 'We are hopeful that effectively treating pain with Tonmya could help improve the lives of people with this chronic syndrome.'The trials also indicated that Tonmya was generally well-tolerated by patients. The most frequently reported adverse events (with an incidence rate of less than 2 percent) included numbness in the mouth, oral discomfort, abnormal taste in the mouth, drowsiness, tingling or burning sensations in the mouth, and oral pain. While these side effects were generally mild, they highlight the importance of ongoing monitoring and management during treatment with Tonmya.





