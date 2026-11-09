Tonight Show Special: Ben Stiller Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande Carol

Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro for a caroling segment on The Tonight Show. This special episode airs Nov. 8 on NBC following Sunday Night Football.

A special edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will air on NBC on Sunday, November 8, 2026, featuring a unique musical collaboration between A-list stars. The episode, which begins at 11:35 p.m. Eastern Time, follows the Bucs vs. Bears game broadcast on the network. Ariana Grande, Ben Stiller, and Robert De Niro are the primary guests highlighted in this special preview clip released by the network.

Christmas Caroling Musical Segment Details

The promotional material reveals that Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro perform as part of a Christmas caroling trio alongside Ariana Grande. Grande takes the lead vocal responsibilities for the performance, showcasing her signature range as the audience applauds her high notes. Stiller participates in the song with what has been described as a valiant effort, contributing to the group dynamic of the performance.

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Robert De Niro's specific performance in the caroling segment is noted as a key reason to tune in to the sneak peek. The trio's interaction during the musical number is presented as a central entertainment highlight of the episode. Viewers are encouraged to watch the full clip to see how the legendary actors handle the festive musical challenge alongside the pop star.

The Kissing Booth Character Connection Revealed

Ariana Grande joins the show to discuss her role as Olivia Jones in The Kissing Booth franchise. This character is romantically involved with Henry Focker, the now grown-up son of Greg and Pam Focker. Greg Focker is portrayed by Ben Stiller, and Teri Polo plays his wife Pam. The segment provides context for the chemistry between the actors as they interact on the late-night talk show set.

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Henry Focker is played by Skyler Gisondo in the film series. The appearance on The Tonight Show serves as a promotional platform for the characters and the ongoing narrative of the franchise. The connection between the actors' real-life collaboration and their fictional roles in the movies is a focal point of the discussion during their interview segment with Jimmy Fallon.

Upcoming Post-Sports Broadcast Episodes Schedule

This November 8 broadcast is the second of four special episodes scheduled to air after NBC's Sunday Night Football games this season. The first special broadcast in this series took place on September 27 and featured guests Sylvester Stallone and Luke Bryan. The current episode also includes Lil Baby as the musical guest, adding to the variety of talent appearing on the show.

The lineup of special episodes continues beyond this date with another post-Sunday Night Football broadcast scheduled for Sunday, November 15. That upcoming episode is set to feature Jennifer Lopez and Anthony Mackie as guests. It will also include a musical performance by Quavo, continuing the network's strategy of pairing sports entertainment with high-profile celebrity appearances. The sequence of specials aims to maintain high viewership numbers during the football season through these star-studded interviews and performances.