The SEC still has plenty to argue about in the College Football Playoff race. Tuesday night could help determine which arguments actually matter. With two Satur

With two Saturdays remaining in the regular season, the conference enters the next rankings release with a familiar group leading its postseason push. Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee all won over the weekend, while Kentucky and LSU suffered losses that increased the pressure on their playoff cases.

The question now extends beyond how many SEC teams appear in the Top 25. Where the committee places them could offer a clearer picture of who is competing for favorable seeding and who is fighting to remain in the conversation. Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Last week’s rankings put Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 3, Texas at No. 6, and Tennessee at No. 8. Kentucky followed at No. 11.

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That gave the conference four teams in the top eight and another close enough to make the race for at-large positions particularly interesting. For Georgia and Alabama, maintaining their positions would preserve valuable standing near the top of the national race. Texas and Tennessee, meanwhile, will be watching both the teams ahead of them and the contenders pushing from below. Those positions can shape very different postseason paths.

A place near the top carries a different level of security than a spot near the edge of the projected field. Still, no November ranking guarantees what the final committee will decide. The value of Tuesday’s reveal is the evidence it provides about how these teams compare right now. Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectKentucky entered the weekend at No. 11 before losing to Florida.

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How far the Wildcats fall could help show how much weight the committee places on their overall body of work after another defeat. A modest drop would keep Kentucky positioned to benefit from movement elsewhere. A steeper slide would leave more teams between the Wildcats and a potential at-large berth. LSU presents a more difficult case after entering the weekend at No. 21 and losing to Texas.

The Tigers were already chasing numerous contenders, and another defeat makes their route considerably harder. Neither result should be treated as proof that every SEC team with the same number of losses deserves the same consideration. The committee’s ordering should reflect differences in wins, opponents, and the complete résumé. Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNotre Dame, Miami, Indiana, and BYU occupied positions between No. 5 and No. 10 last week.

Teams from the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 will continue competing for the same limited space as the SEC’s at-large hopefuls. That makes the distance between teams worth watching. An SEC contender holding steady while challengers move closer could face a more crowded race even without dropping a spot.will not settle how many bids the conference earns. They can, however, clarify whether the SEC still has a broad group of realistic contenders or an increasingly defined leading four.

STACEY BLACKWOOD Stacey is an experienced sports journalist and digital media personality with more than five years of experience and over 3,700 published articles covering Alabama Crimson Tide athletics and the SEC. His work has appeared with USA TODAY Sports Media Group, Cover Crimson, and Heavy Sports, where he specializes in college football and basketball coverage. He is also the co-creator and co-host of Tide Talk Live, an Alabama-focused podcast and YouTube channel on the Bleav Network since 2021.