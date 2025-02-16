Toni Storm Makes History at AEW Grand Slam Australia, Becomes Four-Time Women's Champion

Toni Storm's historic victory at AEW Grand Slam Australia, capturing the AEW Women's Championship for a record fourth time, making her the most decorated women's wrestler in AEW history.

Toni Storm etched her name in AEW history on Saturday night, becoming the most decorated women's wrestler in the company's annals. In a thrilling main event at Grand Slam Australia , Storm vanquished Mariah May in front of a roaring hometown crowd to claim the AEW Women's Championship for a record-breaking fourth time. This victory cements Storm's legacy as the first-ever four-time AEW Women's Champion, breaking a record she previously shared with Hikaru Shida.

The match between Storm and May was a brutal and captivating affair, showcasing the raw intensity and athleticism of both competitors. May, displaying remarkable resilience, survived three devastating hip attacks and a signature Storm Zero. Conversely, Storm kicked out of two consecutive May Days, showcasing her own indomitable spirit. In the end, May's reliance on her signature move proved to be her undoing. Attempting another May Day, Storm countered with a swift cradle, securing the three count and the championship.The Brisbane crowd erupted in jubilation, witnessing their hometown hero achieve the pinnacle of success. Storm's victory capped off an action-packed night of wrestling, which also featured thrilling encounters like Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay's tag team triumph over Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, Mercedes Mone's dominant win over AEW newcomer Toni Storm, and a chaotic no-rules match between Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli against Wheeler Yuta and Jay White. The night concluded with a hard-fought singles match between Okada and Buddy Matthews, which saw Okada emerge victorious with a Rainmaker finish.





