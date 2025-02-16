Tonez Leads Wisconsin Past Purdue in Dominant Fashion

John Tonje scored 32 points, including 22 in the second half, to propel No. 16 Wisconsin to a 94-84 victory over No. 7 Purdue. Max Klesmit added 17 points and six assists as the Badgers won their fourth straight game. Purdue was led by Trey Kaufman-Renn's career-high 30 points, but struggled to find consistent offensive support.

John Tonje exploded for 32 points, including 22 in the second half, leading No. 16 Wisconsin to a dominant 94-84 victory over No. 7 Purdue. Max Klesmit added 17 points and six assists, proving instrumental in Wisconsin's fourth consecutive win. The Badgers showcased their resilience despite losing backup guard Kamari McGee late in the first half due to a Flagrant 2 call and ejection after a hand hit Purdue's Braden Smith below the waist.

Purdue's star player, Trey Kaufman-Renn, led all scorers with a career-high 30 points, while Fletcher Loyer chipped in 15 and Smith dished out 12 assists. However, the Boilermakers struggled to find consistent offensive support beyond Kaufman-Renn, ultimately suffering their second consecutive loss for the second time this season. Before the game, Purdue honored the memory of former All-American forward Caleb Swanigan, who tragically passed away in 2022 at the age of 25. Swanigan, the 2017 Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-round draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers, was remembered for his exceptional talent and contributions to the program. Wisconsin's second-half performance was a testament to their offensive firepower and defensive tenacity. They shot an impressive 72% from the field, making 18 of 25 shots, including 6 of 12 three-pointers, while limiting turnovers. Tonje's four-point play with 15:47 remaining not only gave Wisconsin their first lead since 16-14 but also ignited an 11-0 run that sealed their victory. The Badgers will continue their home stand on Tuesday against Illinois, while the Boilermakers travel to face No. 11 Michigan State





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL WISCONSIN BADGERS PURDUE BOILERMAKERS JOHN TONJE TREY KAUFMAN-RENN CALEB SWANIGAN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight's College Basketball GameOur Indiana vs. Purdue predictions go all in on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Read more »

Staton leads Wright State against Purdue Fort Wayne after 22-point gameWright State visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Amaya Staton scored 22 points in the Raiders' 80-68 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars. Saturday's matchup is the first of the season for the teams. Purdue Fort Wayne is 14-0 against the Horizon, and Wright State is 4-10 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: A Big Ten ShootoutPhil Naessens previews a high-scoring Big Ten matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers, predicting a thrilling offensive showdown at Mackey Arena.

Read more »

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Predictions: A Fireworks Display at Mackey ArenaPhil Naessens predicts a high-scoring showdown between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are vying for the Big Ten title and boast elite shooting abilities.

Read more »

Purdue-Wisconsin free livestream: How to watch Big Ten basketball game, TV, scheduleThe Purdue Boilermakers play against the Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten basketball game today. Fans can watch this game for free online.

Read more »

No. 16 Wisconsin is short-handed at No. 7 Purdue after early ejection of Kamari McGeeNo. 16 Wisconsin lost backup guard Kamari McGee late in the first half of Saturday’s game at No. 7 Purdue after a replay review resulted in a Flagrant 2 call. McGee was trying to defend Purdue guard Braden Smith when he ran into a pick set by Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and ran squarely into his midsection.

Read more »