TON Integrates with LayerZero for Cross-Blockchain Token Transfers

TON, a Layer-1 blockchain, partners with LayerZero to enable seamless token transfers across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Tron, and Solana. This integration will boost user adoption and transaction fees for both platforms.

TON , a Layer-1 blockchain, has partnered with interoperability protocol LayerZero to enable seamless token transfers across multiple blockchains. This integration will unlock a plethora of benefits for both TON and LayerZero users, fostering increased usage and transaction fees for both platforms. Initially, TON will connect with 12 prominent blockchains, including Ethereum, Tron, and Solana, allowing users to bridge stablecoins and other assets between these ecosystems.

Users can leverage Stargate, the largest crypto bridge, to transfer stablecoins to TON. Stargate boasts a robust transaction volume, processing $1.6 billion worth of transfers in the past month. Furthermore, LayerZero's multichain liquidity will prove invaluable to TON users. This feature aggregates liquidity from various blockchains, mitigating the risk of slippage and transaction failures. Slippage, a common issue in decentralized finance (DeFi), occurs when the price of an asset fluctuates between the initiation and completion of a transaction. With fragmented liquidity across the 4,400+ blockchains and layer-2 networks, large transactions can trigger significant slippage or even outright failure. LayerZero's multichain liquidity addresses this problem by pooling resources, reducing price volatility and ensuring smoother transactions. This is especially crucial in DeFi, where a staggering $117 billion in total value locked (TVL) is distributed across different blockchains.The integration extends to other prominent crypto firms like Tether and Ethena. Ethena's flagship stablecoin, USDe, valued at $5 billion, is set to launch on TON. Tether, renowned for its USDT stablecoin, will introduce its new USDT0 stablecoin, designed to tackle liquidity challenges, through its Legacy Mesh product. USDT0 will be transferable between TON, Tron, Ethereum, Celo, and Arbitrum. Developers will also benefit from this integration, as they can deploy tokens on TON from any of LayerZero's chains using a single contract. This streamlined development process will undoubtedly accelerate innovation within the TON ecosystem. TON, initially conceived as an internal project at messaging app Telegram in 2018, transitioned into an independent entity after Telegram relinquished development in 2020. Telegram recently expressed its support for TON, emphasizing its potential and accessibility to its vast user base of nearly a billion individuals. Bryan Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero, aptly described TON as 'one of the most exciting ecosystems today,' highlighting its significant growth and future prospects





