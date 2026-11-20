Colorado beat out Utah, California and Canadian resorts to host the festival, but the real test is ahead. Can it seal the deal and land one of the world’s premier winter EDM festivals?

Performers take part in the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival, with the remains of the burnt main stage in the background in Boom, Belgium on July 18, 2025.

The Belgian festival Tomorrowland, a major global gathering of electronic music, opened to the public as planned on July 18, 2025, managing to avoid alternative scenarios of limited attendance, two days after a fire that ravaged its main stage. Tomorrowland, which organizes electronic dance music festivals around the globe, confirmed Friday that it is holding talks to establish “As part of this exploratory process, we have indeed held discussions in Colorado,” Debby Wilmsen, a spokeswoman for Tomorrowland, which is based in Belgium, said in an email.

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A Colorado event would be modeled on Tomorrowland Winter, which takes place in the French Alps every March and draws about 22,000 visitors. Tomorrowland events aren’t just about a stage and music but provide an immersive experience. Establishing a new festival requires extensive research and preparation, Wilmsen said. Feasibility, production, logistics, local infrastructure, and financing are among the items being reviewed, she said.

“At this stage, no decisions have been made, and no new destination has been confirmed. We are very much in the exploratory phase,” she said. The money would be spent over two years and is intended to help local organizers secure the event. The state would try to claw back its money if the festival doesn’t stay five years.

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Tim Wolfe, director of the Colorado Tourism Office, told commissioners that the festival would most likely take place in February, after the Sundance Film Festival in Boulder and before the spring break skiing crowds take over the slopes in March. Hosting communities and partners will need to spend about $7.5 million to handle local costs. Any resort community would also need to have enough hotel rooms to house the tens of thousands of visitors expected.

The payback would be $222 million in direct spending and $6.4 million in state and local sales taxes, not to mention international exposure, Wolfe said. The goal initially was to launch the festival in 2028, but planning talks are ongoing and 2029 is looking more likely, he said. The main festival, which takes place in July in Boom, between Antwerp and Brussels, draws 400,000 EDM fans across two weekends.

A smaller and ritzier cold-weather version called Tomorrowland Winter is hosted at Alpe d’Huez in France in March and draws about 22,000 people. Wilmsen said that Tomorrowland attracts many American visitors and that bringing a winter event to the United States has been high on the brand’s wish list.

“We remain excited about the possibilities ahead, but any potential expansion will need to be carefully considered to ensure that it meets the high standards and unique experience associated with Tomorrowland,” she said. The caution reflects lessons from Tomorrowland’s previous attempt to establish a permanent U.S. festival. Tomorrowland’s founders worked with festival giant ID&T and later partnered with SFX Entertainment to launch TomorrowWorld, a full-scale event southwest of Atlanta that ran from 2013 to 2015.

The festival drew roughly 160,000 attendees in its final year, but torrential rain turned access roads and parking areas into mud, creating transportation breakdowns that stranded thousands of festivalgoers and forced organizers to limit the final day to onsite campers. Since then, the Beers brothers, through their company WEAREONE.world, have retained tighter control over the brand and been more selective in their expansion strategy.

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In addition to its flagship festival in Belgium and Tomorrowland Winter in France, the company operates Tomorrowland Brasil near São Paulo and is preparing to launch Tomorrowland Thailand. Wolfe said Colorado was the finalist on a list that once included resorts in Utah, California and the Canadian Rockies. In its favor, the state has a strong base of event promoters and hosts a diverse rotation of music festivals and ski resort events.

Those include the X-Games Aspen, which draws roughly 50,000 fans, and the Bird of Prey Alpine Ski World Cup in Beaver Creek, which draws about 15,000 spectators during a typical race weekend. Live Nation Colorado has the chops to help Tomorrowland host a large-scale event, and so does Denver-based AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, the promoter that Global Dance relies on to host Global Dance Festival, Colorado’s longest-running EDM event.

Wolfe on Thursday detailed how the state plans to roll out the carpet for festival-goers, starting with a greeting at the Grand Hall of Denver International Airport and a series of events and activities in Denver on the weekend before the festival. Transportation will be organized so festival-goers can smoothly get up to the hosting community for the main event, which will run from Monday to Thursday. And there will be an after event for those who can stay longer.

Tomorrowland stretches beyond music to immersive experiences, art, storytelling, and community building, with an upbeat motto of “Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever. ” Tomorrowland events draw an international audience and sell out quickly. Compared to other EDM festivals, the crowd is higher-income, especially the winter event in France. The event site hasn’t been revealed, and the list of Colorado resorts able to handle that large of a crowd is limited.

Given the French festival’s strong emphasis on creating an Alpine fantasy world, Vail, with its Bavarian and Tirolean architecture and hotel capacity, would be a likely contender.