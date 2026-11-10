Tommy Walsh, Ground Force Star, Dies at 69 After Long Illness

TV presenter Tommy Walsh has died aged 69. His final Homes Under the Hammer episode aired recently. Tributes pour in for the beloved Ground Force star.

Tommy Walsh, the charismatic builder and television personality best known for his work on BBC One programmes, has passed away at the age of 69. His death was confirmed on Monday following a long illness, with his agent Debbie Schiesser stating that he died peacefully surrounded by his family. The news marks the end of a remarkable career that made him a household name across the United Kingdom and internationally.

Walsh's final television appearance occurred on November 3 on the popular BBC auction series Homes Under the Hammer. In that episode, he traveled to Halesowen in the West Midlands to assess a Grade 2 listed cottage requiring complete restoration. This recent appearance served as a poignant conclusion to his broadcasting career, coming just days before his passing.

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Ground Force Legacy and Television Career

Walsh rose to fame as a core member of the BBC Two garden makeover show Ground Force, which aired from 1997 until 2005. He worked alongside prominent figures in the gardening world, including Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock. The programme was a massive cultural phenomenon, attracting 12 million viewers at its peak and becoming one of the most watched shows of its era. Its success was such that it led to spin-off series and international adaptations.

Despite its popularity, Ground Force was eventually cancelled. BBC Director-General Mark Thompson stated at the time that the series had reached its 'natural life' and that the public had grown tired of derivative makeover formats. However, the show's impact endured, and Walsh remained a regular fixture on television screens in various other roles. His most recent work included appearances on the BBC makeover show Clean It, Fix It, which was hosted by Mark Wright and concluded its run last year.

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Personal Health Battles and Family Life

Behind the cheerful on-screen persona, Walsh faced significant personal health challenges in recent years. He had previously battled both throat cancer and lung cancer. In 2022, he discovered a lump in his throat during a cancer awareness campaign. His general practitioner referred him for testing, and he underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue, later reporting a full recovery and a return to playing football.

Two decades prior to that diagnosis, Walsh experienced a scare regarding breast cancer after finding lumps on his chest. Due to his family history, he consulted a specialist at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, the same facility where his sister had previously undergone a lumpectomy. Medical tests ultimately revealed the lumps were benign, but Walsh admitted the experience was a 'wake-up call' regarding the disease. More recently, in 2024, he shared a positive health update, stating he was 'happy' and 'not in any pain' as his lung cancer was slowly shrinking during SABR radiotherapy treatment.

Tributes from Clubs and Public Figures

News of Walsh's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, former clubs, and fans. Old Parmiterians FC, the football club Walsh played for before his television fame, announced his passing on Monday with a post on the social media platform X. The club expressed great sadness and highlighted his early sporting roots. Fans also took to X to share memories, noting that they felt they 'knew you' due to his widespread presence on television screens.

Walsh was a father of three and was married to his wife, Marie, for over 30 years. He was originally a working builder before being encouraged to audition for Ground Force, a opportunity that changed his life trajectory. His work on the show was so impactful that he and his co-stars were invited to the White House to meet US President George W Bush. This visit followed the production of two US series, including a special filmed in New York in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

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In his final public appearance, Walsh was photographed in April 2025 at St Joseph's Hospice in his hometown of Hackney, London. He held a flower as he helped launch the Flowers of Celebration campaign, supporting the organization's annual fundraiser. This image captured his continued commitment to charity and community support even as he dealt with his final health struggles. His agent, Debbie Schiesser, asked the public to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time, emphasizing that the death had only just occurred.