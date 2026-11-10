Tommy Walsh Dies Aged 69: Tributes From Martin Roberts and Alan Titchmarsh

TV star Tommy Walsh has passed away at 69 after a long illness. Co-stars Martin Roberts and Alan Titchmarsh share emotional tributes and memories of the Ground Force host.

Television personality Tommy Walsh has died at the age of 69, prompting an outpouring of grief from colleagues and fans alike. The beloved star passed away peacefully on Monday following a long illness, surrounded by his family. Tributes have begun to flood in from his former co-stars on major BBC programs, highlighting his profound impact on British television and his generous spirit beyond the studio walls.

Roberts Recounts Family Impact Story

Homes Under The Hammer co-host Martin Roberts shared a deeply personal tribute on Instagram, reflecting on a significant act of kindness from his former colleague. Roberts, 63, posted a photograph showing his disabled cousin, Harry, standing beside Walsh, describing the TV star as Harry's idol. The image accompanied a heartfelt story about how Walsh volunteered his time fifteen years ago to help build a shed for the family.

Also read TV Star Tommy Walsh Dies at 69 After Long Illness

Roberts emphasized that this single act of charity was just one example of what he called the huge heart of the man he described as a mountain of a man. He noted that his cousin still talks about that day with fondness, underscoring the lasting impression Walsh left on individuals far removed from the entertainment industry. The host expressed that his friend will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Titchmarsh Celebrates Happiest TV Years

Another major tribute came from Ground Force co-host Alan Titchmarsh, who reflected on the joy he experienced while working with Walsh on the popular BBC garden makeover show. Titchmarsh, 77, described the years between 1997 and 2002, when he presented the series alongside Walsh and gardening expert Charlie Dimmock, as some of the happiest of his life. The program was a massive hit, drawing 12 million viewers an episode at its peak.

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Titchmarsh recalled the camaraderie they shared, noting how they would sometimes collapse in fits of giggles over simple remarks or arguments about planting ratios. He remembered Walsh as a force of nature who possessed a complete one-off personality. The presenter highlighted that even amidst the sawdust and hard work, their friendship was defined by laughter and mutual respect, qualities he will sorely miss.

Final Professional Appearance in West Midlands

Walsh's last television appearance was recorded for an episode of Homes Under The Hammer that aired on November 3. In this segment, he traveled to Halesowen in the West Midlands to assess a Grade 2 listed cottage. The property required a complete restoration, fitting for a star known for his transformative work on difficult spaces. This episode marked the end of his on-screen partnership with Roberts, who had joined the show in 2021.

Roberts described the heavens as currently undergoing a makeover, a poetic way of honoring Walsh's departure. While the specific details of his final days were kept private, his last public image showed him at St Joseph's Hospice in Hackney, London, in April 2025. He held a flower during the launch of the Flowers of Celebration campaign, demonstrating his continued support for charitable causes even as his health declined.

Agent Confirms Death After Cancer Battle

Walsh's death was confirmed by his agent, Debbie Schiesser, who stated that he died peacefully after a long illness. She requested that the public respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time. Although the exact cause of death was not disclosed, it is known that Walsh had previously battled both lung and throat cancer. His resilience in the face of these health challenges was widely recognized by his peers and admirers.

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In 2024, Walsh had shared a positive update regarding his health, stating he was happy and not in pain despite his ongoing battle with lung cancer. He revealed that the cancer was slowly shrinking and disappearing through a radiotherapy treatment known as SABR. His previous struggles with throat cancer had made his 2022 diagnosis of a new lump particularly concerning, yet he faced the diagnosis with characteristic optimism.

Father-of-three Tommy Walsh was married to his wife Marie for over 30 years. His career spanned decades, leaving a legacy of entertainment and charitable engagement. From the high-energy sets of Ground Force to the property restoration challenges on Homes Under The Hammer, he remained a consistent and beloved figure in British broadcasting. His passing marks the end of an era for fans of these iconic programs.