Tommy Walsh Dies Aged 69 After Long Illness Following Final TV Appearance

Ground Force star Tommy Walsh has died at 69 after a long illness. His final Homes Under the Hammer episode aired days prior, marking the end of a celebrated TV career.

Tommy Walsh, the beloved builder and television personality best known for his work on the BBC garden makeover series Ground Force, has passed away at the age of 69. His agent, Debbie Schiesser, confirmed that the entertainer died peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his family. The news comes just days after his final television appearance aired on Homes Under the Hammer, bringing a poignant end to a prolific broadcasting career.

Final Broadcast and Recent Television Work

Walsh's last on-screen segment featured him traveling to Halesowen in the West Midlands to assess a Grade II listed cottage requiring complete restoration. This appearance on Homes Under the Hammer served as his final contribution to British television, occurring mere days before his death was made public on Monday. The program, which he presented alongside Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell, has long been a staple of property renovation viewing.

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Throughout his later years, Walsh remained active in the media landscape. Most recently, he appeared on the BBC makeover show Clean It, Fix It, which was hosted by Mark Wright. That series concluded its run in the previous year, marking one of his last major television commitments before his health declined further. His continued presence on screen demonstrated his enduring popularity and professionalism within the industry.

Ground Force Legacy and Career Highlights

Walsh first rose to national prominence through his role on Ground Force, a BBC Two garden makeover program that ran from 1997 until 2005. He worked alongside esteemed horticulturists Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock to transform outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom. At its peak, the series attracted an impressive audience of 12 million viewers, establishing it as one of the most-watched programs of its era.

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The cultural impact of Ground Force extended beyond domestic television. The show's success led to international tours, including two series in the United States. This global reach earned the team an invitation to the White House to meet US President George W. Bush. A special episode was filmed in New York following the 9/11 attacks, highlighting the show's role in providing community support and morale boosting during difficult times.

The original iteration of Ground Force was canceled in 2005. BBC Director-General Mark Thompson stated that the series had reached its natural life cycle and suggested that audiences were becoming fatigued by derivative makeover content. Despite this, Walsh's tenure on the show cemented his status as a household name, transitioning him from a working builder to a recognized television personality.

Battle with Cancer and Personal Life

Walsh had a long and public history of battling cancer, which significantly impacted his final years. In 2022, he discovered a lump in his throat during a cancer awareness campaign. Subsequent tests confirmed a diagnosis of throat cancer, leading to immediate surgery to remove the affected tissue. He later revealed that he had fully recovered and even returned to playing football shortly after his treatment.

His health struggles did not end there. Two decades earlier, Walsh experienced a scare when he found two lumps on his chest. Due to a family history of breast cancer, he underwent surgery at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Although the results proved benign, the experience served as a sobering wake-up call regarding the disease. In 2024, he shared a positive health update, stating he was happy and not in pain as his lung cancer was slowly shrinking following SABR radiotherapy treatment.

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The most recent public image of Walsh showed him at St Joseph's Hospice in Hackney, London, in April 2025. He was photographed holding a flower while helping to launch the Flowers of Celebration campaign for the hospice's annual fundraiser. This final public appearance highlighted his continued commitment to charitable causes even as his own health worsened.

Tributes and Legacy

Following the announcement of his death, tributes poured in from former colleagues, fans, and former sports clubs. Walsh's longtime football club, Old Parmiterians FC, paid tribute on X, noting his years as a goalkeeper for the team before his television fame. They described him as a Parmiters boy who made a great career as a TV personality.

Fans also shared their condolences on social media, expressing how much they felt they knew him through his television appearances. His agent, Debbie Schiesser, requested that the public respect the family's privacy during this difficult time. Walsh was a father of three and was married to his wife Marie for over 30 years, leaving behind a close-knit family who supported him through his final days.