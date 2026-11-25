Alabama Gov.-elect Tommy Tuberville invited Texas residents and businesses to relocate to Alabama after Democrats won statewide races in Texas. He responded to a video from an Equality Texas event celebrating the state's diversity.

Alabama Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville issued a direct invitation to Texans and business owners to leave Texas and relocate to Alabama, characterizing the recent election results in the neighboring state as a 'woke-show' that poses a threat to traditional values. The appeal comes as Texas transitions to Democratic leadership for the first time in over three decades, following historic victories that have flipped the governor's mansion, the U.S. Senate seat, and the State House.

Tuberville made his comments on the social media platform X in direct response to a video circulated by the conservative account Libs of TikTok. The video featured remarks from an event hosted by Equality Texas, a pro-LGBTQ advocacy group that actively endorsed several Democratic candidates in the recent elections. A speaker in the clip proclaimed that Texas is Black, gay, trans, indigenous, lesbian, and represents all of the state's diverse population.

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The political landscape of Texas has undergone a dramatic shift as voters elected Gina Hinojosa as the new governor and James Talarico as the new U.S. Senator. These victories were part of a broader Democratic sweep that included the election of a new Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Land Commissioner, and Agriculture Commissioner. The results effectively ended decades of Republican dominance in statewide offices.

Democrats will now control the Texas State House of Representatives and the State Board of Education, marking a significant change in the legislative agenda for the Lone Star State. Equality Texas, the organization associated with the video that sparked Tuberville's response, expressed cautious optimism about the new legislative landscape, stating they are eager to see what can be accomplished under Democratic control.

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While the Democrats secured a majority in the State House, Republicans managed to maintain their control of the Texas Senate. This leaves U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the only Republican currently holding a statewide elected office in Texas, a stark contrast to the previous era where the GOP held nearly all key positions. The shift leaves a single Republican figure standing against a Democratic majority in most other statewide roles.

Tuberville has a long history of opposing initiatives he labels as 'woke,' including his criticism of a Biden administration rule that would reimburse military service members for out-of-state abortion travel after Roe v. Wade was overturned. He has also voiced support for executive orders from President Donald Trump aimed at prohibiting federal funds for schools that teach certain concepts he disagrees with.

Before entering politics, Tuberville served as a well-known college football head coach, including a tenure at Texas Tech from 2010 to 2012 where he compiled a record of 20-17. His comments on X were published on Monday, framing the political realignment in Texas as an opportunity for Alabama to attract businesses and citizens who wish to distance themselves from the new progressive policies in Texas.

The juxtaposition of Tuberville's invitation against the backdrop of Texas' electoral changes highlights the intensifying cultural and political divide between the two Southern states. As Alabama prepares for Tuberville's inauguration in January, the invitation to Texans serves as a symbolic gesture of conservative solidarity in the face of Democratic gains in the region.