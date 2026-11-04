Tommy Tuberville Leads Alabama Governor Race With 54% Of Vote Counted

Senator Tommy Tuberville holds a lead over Doug Jones in the Alabama governor race as 70 percent of votes are counted. Explore the election details and results.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is currently delivering a victory speech to supporters, positioning himself to succeed Governor Kay Ivey after she completes a decade-long tenure. Despite Tuberville giving the impression of a win, major news networks have not yet officially projected him as the winner of the statewide election. The Associated Press reported at 10:30pm Tuesday that Tuberville held a 54 percent to 46 percent advantage against his Democratic rival, Democrat Doug Jones, with seventy percent of all ballots tallied.

Tuberville Overcomes Legal Challenges And Primary Field

Tuberville secured the Republican nomination by defeating fellow candidates Ken McFeeters and Will Santivasci in the primary elections earlier this year. His path to the general election was briefly complicated by lawsuits alleging he failed to meet Alabama residency requirements, but the Alabama Supreme Court dismissed the final claim over the summer, allowing him to proceed to the general election.

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Before entering politics, Tuberville served as a prominent college football coach, most notably leading the Auburn Tigers and other university teams. He returned to Alabama to serve in the U.S. Senate, winning that seat in 2021. Rather than seek re-election to the Senate, he opted to run for the state chief executive role, creating a significant shift in his political career.

Jones Seeks Redemption In Rematch Against Former Senator

Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate, is attempting to reclaim political office after losing his U.S. Senate seat to Tuberville by nearly twenty points during the 2021 special election. Jones previously served as Alabama junior U.S. Senator from 2018 to 2021. In the recent Democratic primary, Jones defeated a field of contenders including Will Boyd, Jamel Brown, Yolanda Flowers, Chad Martin, and Nathan Mathis to secure the nomination.

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This contest marks a direct rematch between the two men for Alabama's highest elected office. Unlike previous cycles where debates are common, Tuberville did not participate in any debates against Jones this election cycle. His campaign also declined to offer sit-down interviews prior to Election Day, instead directing media attention to a previously released policy document titled 'Back to Basics: The Golden Age Playbook' to outline his platform.

Broader Alabama Elections And National Congressional Context

Beyond the governorship, Alabama voters are participating in races for Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, and Agriculture Commissioner. The state also considers four amendments to its constitution. Simultaneously, the 2026 U.S. General Election features all 435 U.S. House seats up for grabs, with Republicans holding a slim 218-seat majority and Democrats holding 214 seats.

Nationally, Republicans hold fifty-three seats in the U.S. Senate while Democrats hold forty-five seats plus two independents. Polls indicate the Senate balance remains within striking distance. Residents can track live results for all state and national races through official state and news organization updates as ballots continue to be counted and certified.