Tommy Robinson's Mask Slips: A History of Violence and Far-Right Extremism

Tommy Robinson, a British far-right activist, has been accused of stoking riots in recent weeks following the Belfast knife attack and the Henry Nowak murder trial. His history of violence, criminality, and far-Right thuggery date back far into the dim and distant past. Robinson's fledgling career crashed in 2004 when he was jailed for 12 months on charges of actual bodily harm after punching and kicking an off-duty police officer.

It seldom takes long for Tommy Robinson 's mask to slip. For all his efforts to reinvent himself as a well-intentioned protector of the British way of life, he invariably ends up revealing his true nature as a bigoted and deeply sinister hoodlum.

Nor do the less-than-subtle overtures from Restore Britain offer Robinson even a flimsy cloak of respectability. In fact, they amount to little more than an acknowledgement by leader Rupert Lowe that he is prepared to welcome all sorts of political pondlife into the party ranks. None of that comes as a surprise, following The Mail on Sunday's revelations about Restore activists joining neo-Nazis at a summit of white supremacists in Portugal last month.

For his part, Robinson - who was detained at Heathrow airport under counter-terrorism laws after returning from a visit to Russia over the weekend - has been accused of stoking riots in recent weeks following the Belfast knife attack and the Henry Nowak murder trial. But his history of violence, criminality and far-Right thuggery date back far into the dim and distant past.

Now aged 43, Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - was born to an English father and a mother who had moved here from Ireland. With his parents splitting up when he was a toddler, he was raised in Luton by his mother and her second husband.

He left school at 16 after scoring 11 A-C grades at GCSE and, after seeing off stiff competition that reportedly saw 600 applications for just four apprenticeship positions, started training as an aircraft engineer at Luton airport. For all his efforts to reinvent himself as a well-intentioned protector of the British way of life, Tommy Robinson invariably ends up revealing his true nature as a bigoted and deeply sinister hoodlum.

But Robinson's fledgling career crashed in 2004 when he was jailed for 12 months on charges of actual bodily harm after punching and kicking an off-duty police officer. He subsequently retrained as a plumber and carpenter, eventually specialising in renovating properties before selling them on. Other entries on his CV include a stint as the owner of a tanning salon. By the time Robinson reached his mid-twenties, he had briefly been a member of the deeply racist British National Party.

He later claimed in interviews that he had been warned about immigrants from a young age, with family members telling him, 'Don't look at the Asians. Don't make eye contact'... and I thought what the f*** am I walking around looking at the floor for?

' Speaking about his school days, he insisted 'the divide' was clear even then. 'They had their playground,' he said. 'We had ours. And that's not just our school.

That's every school in Luton. There's always been problems.

' Robinson first came to national attention in 2009 on the back of a small demonstration in his hometown. Parading through the centre of Luton after returning from duty in Afghanistan, soldiers from the 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment faced shouts of 'terrorists' and 'butchers of Basra' from a group of Islamist protesters. Robinson and other white football supporters led a noisy counter-protest.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon adopted the alias Tommy Robinson from the organiser of Luton Town's football hooligan firm in the early 1980s. He first came to national attention in 2009 on the back of a small demonstration in his hometown. Parading through the centre of Luton after returning from duty in Afghanistan, soldiers from the 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment faced shouts of 'terrorists' and 'butchers of Basra' from a group of Islamist protesters.

Robinson and other white football supporters led a noisy counter-protest. It was effectively the start of the neo-fascist English Defence League (EDL), which began as a local pressure group and ultimately spread its tentacles to stage violent protests across Britain. In one of his first interviews, Robinson - the EDL's then 26-year-old leader - complained of town centres being 'plagued by Islamic extremists'.

Around the same time, he adopted the Tommy Robinson alias from the organiser of Luton Town's football hooligan firm in the early 1980s. Before long, he became a regular in court. In 2011, he received a 12-month community rehabilitation order for his involvement in a massive football brawl the previous year. As violence flared between fans of Luton Town and Newport County, he chanted 'EDL till I die'.

Robinson was jailed for ten months in January 2013 for travelling to a planned speaking engagement in the US on someone else's passport in an attempt to avoid an entry ban. Later that year, he left the EDL because it had, in his words, become 'too extreme'. In 2014, he was sentenced to 18 months over a complicated mortgage fraud that, the court was told, had netted him £160,000 over a six-month period.

His other custodial sentences include a stretch for almost causing the collapse of a grooming trial. On that occasion, he posted a video of the defendants to Facebook while the proceedings were active and encouraged 'vigilante action'





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