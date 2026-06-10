Tommy Robinson Meets Elon Musk's Father in Moscow as Belfast Riots Erupt After Stabbing

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson met Errol Musk in Moscow hours before a stabbing in Belfast sparked violent riots. Robinson and Elon Musk encouraged protests online, leading to widespread unrest with homes and vehicles set on fire.

Tommy Robinson , the far-right activist, met with Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk , in Moscow on Monday, just hours before a violent stabbing in Belfast sparked widespread riots.

The pair filmed a video in a Moscow hotel, with Robinson stating, We are going to go and cause some trouble. Robinson was in St Petersburg attending an annual Kremlin-backed economic forum often referred to as Russia Davos. When asked by The Guardian why he traveled to Moscow, Robinson claimed he wanted to see how Russia got itself on the straight and narrow and to witness the beauty of a civilized society.

He added that Russia is not the enemy of Britain, a narrative he says has died a natural death, and that those who push Russia as an enemy are now laughed at. The stabbing incident occurred on Monday night when Sudanese migrant Hadi Alodid allegedly attacked a man named Stephen Ogilvie, inflicting knife wounds to his face, neck, and back in a residential street.

Harrowing footage captured at around 10:30 PM showed the alleged attacker standing over the bloodied victim, holding a knife to his throat and raising his fist in the air. Alodid was charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife, as well as making threats to kill an NHS radiographer. He appeared in court via video link and was remanded in custody for four weeks. Following the attack, violent protests erupted in Belfast on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of masked protesters torched homes, vehicles, and a bus, with some reports indicating that non-white residents were deliberately targeted. A two-month-old baby was among those rescued from the fires. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle ONeal condemned the outright thuggery, calling it nothing less than disgusting cowardice. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the disorder as shocking and completely unacceptable, vowing not to tolerate violence against people because of their background.

Robinson escalated tensions online by sharing a list of locations for protests, urging people to take to the streets at 7 PM on Tuesday. He posted graphics saying the whole of the United Kingdom is hitting the streets following yet another invader attack. One of his reposted statements urged protesters to leave their phones at home, claiming technology and recording devices do not help anyone.

Elon Musk also encouraged protests on his platform X, writing, Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change. The protests spread beyond Belfast, with anti-immigrant demonstrations also taking place in London, Glasgow, and Southampton. In Belfast, masked men were seen kicking in doors and smashing windows, saying they were getting the foreigners out. Locals set up checkpoints, checking cars for foreign nationals.

Labour chairman Anna Turley criticized Musk and his platform for driving the violent unrest. The events highlight the dangerous influence of social media and far-right figures in stoking racial tensions and public disorder





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