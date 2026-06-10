Far-right activist Tommy Robinson met Errol Musk in Moscow hours before a stabbing in Belfast sparked violent protests. Robinson and Elon Musk encouraged unrest online, leading to riots with arson and attacks on minorities.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson met with Elon Musk 's father Errol Musk in Moscow on Monday, just hours before a stabbing in Belfast sparked violent riots.

Robinson posted a video of their meeting in a Moscow hotel, saying they were going to cause some trouble. He had traveled to Russia to attend an annual Kremlin-backed economic forum, where he praised Russia as a civilized society and claimed Russia is not an enemy of Britain. The meeting came as tensions were already high following a knife attack in Belfast that left a man with severe injuries.

Robinson used social media to escalate the unrest, sharing locations for protests and urging businesses to close early. Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a long-time supporter of Robinson, also encouraged people to take to the streets repeatedly and loudly. The stabbing suspect, Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese migrant, was charged with attempted murder and appeared in court via video link.

Violent protests erupted in Belfast on Tuesday night, with masked men torching homes, cars, and a bus, and reportedly targeting non-white residents. A two-month-old baby was among those rescued from burning houses. Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the outright thuggery, calling the burning of families out of their homes disgusting cowardice. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the disorder was shocking and completely unacceptable, vowing not to tolerate violence based on background.

Protesters had gathered in multiple locations across Belfast, ignoring police pleas for calm. Masked men pushed burning bins against a bus, setting it ablaze, and later set fire to houses and a Middle Eastern supermarket. In the Lower Newtownards Road area, around 100 masked men kicked in doors and smashed windows, saying they were getting the foreigners out. Groups of locals set up checkpoints to check passing cars for foreign nationals.

Anti-immigrant protests also took place in London, Glasgow, and Southampton. Labour chairman Anna Turley said Musk and his platform played a role in driving the violent unrest, highlighting the dangerous influence of social media in amplifying extremist rhetoric. The events underscore the deep divisions and rising tensions in the UK over immigration and national identity, with far-right figures leveraging online platforms to mobilize supporters. Authorities are calling for calm and emphasizing the need for unity against hatred and violence.

The situation remains volatile, with police continuing investigations and communities on edge. The involvement of prominent figures like Elon Musk and his family has drawn international attention, raising questions about the responsibility of tech billionaires in shaping public discourse. Robinson, who has a history of provocative actions, continues to court controversy, this time by aligning with Russia in a move that critics say undermines British interests.

As the fallout from the Belfast riots continues, the UK government faces pressure to address the root causes of such extremism, including online radicalization and social inequality





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