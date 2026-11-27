Jenna Lennon receives a suspended sentence for misconduct in winding up her company Hope & Pride Ltd, which owed HMRC £300,000 in unpaid corporation tax.

Jenna Lennon, 41, the ex-wife of far-right activist Tommy Robinson, has avoided immediate imprisonment after admitting to misconduct in the course of a company winding-up process. The mother of three was found responsible for failing to provide essential financial records to liquidators for her firm, Hope & Pride Ltd, which faced a £300,000 tax bill from HMRC. Although a judge imposed a six-month jail term, he suspended the sentence for 12 months, allowing Lennon to remain free provided she complies with strict community orders.

Lennon Sentenced for Financial Non-Compliance

At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Tony Baumgartner delivered the verdict after Lennon pleaded guilty to one offence of misconduct in the course of winding up, contrary to the Insolvency Act 1986. The company, which went into liquidation in September 2023, collected revenues of £1.18 million but filed no paperwork to explain the destination of these funds. As the sole director, Lennon was legally obligated to hand over all books and papers belonging to the firm between 2020 and 2025, a duty she failed to fulfill.

Also read Tommy Robinson Faces New Phone PIN Charge After Russia Trip While Harassment Sentencing Looms

The prosecution, represented by Andrew Evans of the Insolvency Service, highlighted the severity of the omission by noting there were no invoices, receipts, accounting ledgers, or adequate records available for review under the Companies Act. Consequently, liquidators were unable to verify explanations and figures regarding the company's financial status, including the specific value and liability of a £396,630 figure. Although it was previously reported that £1.1 million of transactions could not be accounted for at the time of liquidation, the judge made no findings that Lennon engaged in fraudulent trading or personally misappropriated company money.

Defence Claims Reliance on Accountant

Defending solicitor advocate David Rosen presented arguments to the court on behalf of Lennon, who was dressed in a black polo neck and black trousers. He stated that she admitted to being disorganised with public records but insisted she acted honestly and took reasonable steps by relying on a professional accountant. Rosen argued that any professional negligence was outside of her control, suggesting that her dependence on external financial advice mitigated her culpability for the administrative failures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Andrew Evans offered no evidence on two additional charges related to the case as a direct result of Lennon's guilty plea. She was officially acquitted of failing to cause the company to keep adequate accounting records between September 18, 2020, and September 19, 2023, as well as being cleared of failing to preserve company accounting records during that identical period. The judge emphasized that the obligation to deliver up all company papers is critical, noting that liquidators must be able to obtain these records to properly discharge their legal functions.

Contact with Former Husband Stephen Yaxley-Lennon

Lennon, of Bedfordshire, was previously married to Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. The couple married in 2011 and had three children together before their divorce was finalized in February 2021. Her legal troubles arise at a time when Robinson, 43, is awaiting sentencing in a separate, high-profile case involving criminal conduct. He was convicted last month of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence against journalists from the Daily Mail.

The separate conviction involved Robinson using social media platforms, particularly X, to target reporters Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber. Prosecutors detailed how he sent photographers to their addresses and shared images of their homes with millions of followers, creating an atmosphere of intimidation. Robinson denied the charges, claiming the journalists would have known he was not coming to beat them up, but jurors were convinced by evidence that he used bully-boy, intimidatory tactics to threaten their safety.

Suspended Term and Financial Penalties Imposed

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, the court ordered Lennon to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. She has also been ordered to pay £16,000 in prosecution costs associated with the legal proceedings. Judge Baumgartner clarified in his sentencing remarks that while he was not sentencing her on the basis of fraudulent trading, the failure to provide records hindered the legal process significantly. The suspension of the six-month jail term stands for one year, after which the sentence will be discharged if no further offences are committed.