Tommy Robinson faces new charges for refusing to provide a phone PIN to police upon returning from Russia, following his recent harassment conviction.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known publicly as Tommy Robinson, has been formally charged with failing to surrender his phone personal identification number to law enforcement officers at London's Heathrow Airport. The legal proceedings against the former English Defence League leader were initiated after he returned to the United Kingdom from a recent trip to Russia via Turkey.

Robinson, the forty-three-year-old activist, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on December 14 to face charges of willfully failing to comply with a duty imposed by counter-terrorism legislation. His detention occurred under the strict provisions of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, marking a significant escalation in his ongoing legal battles with UK authorities.

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The specific charge stems from his refusal to provide the personal identification number required to unlock his mobile device. This demand was made by officers during stop and search operations, utilizing specific counter-terrorism powers available to police. Robinson's refusal to hand over the code triggered the immediate legal action that now defines his latest court appearance.

Following his arrest at Heathrow, Robinson took to the social media platform X to publicly justify his actions. He stated that he refused to share the PIN because the device contained private messages from survivors of grooming gangs. He characterized the legal action against him as pure state persecution, framing the incident as a targeted political attack rather than a standard legal procedure.

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This development follows a separate and significant legal defeat for Robinson at Southwark Crown Court last month. A jury convicted him of harassing two Daily Mail journalists, Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber, and causing them to fear violence between August 5 and 7, 2024. This conviction adds a severe criminal record to his profile as he faces new charges.

Prosecutors detailed how Robinson used bully-boy, intimidatory tactics to threaten the reporters. The court heard that Robinson sent photographers to the journalists' private addresses and shared images of their homes with millions of followers on social media. Direct messages included explicit threats such as I'll be knocking on your door and Got ya, leading the victims to believe their safety was under direct threat.

Frank Ferguson, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service, stated that the evidence showed Robinson targeted the victims both directly and indirectly through social media and telephone calls. He emphasized that nobody should fear violence because of their professional duties, noting that journalists play a vital role in a democratic society. He added that the jury ultimately decided this behavior crossed the line into criminality.

Robinson had denied the charges of harassment causing fear of violence, arguing that the journalists knew he was not physically coming to beat them up. Despite his defense, the jury found him guilty, and he now faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. This serious penalty highlights the gravity of the court's findings regarding his intimidation tactics.

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He is due to be sentenced for the harassment offenses at Southwark Crown Court on December 16. Meanwhile, court staff confirmed that Robinson has filed a bid to challenge his conviction at the Court of Appeal. No decision has yet been made on whether the appeal will be allowed to proceed, leaving him in a state of legal uncertainty ahead of his sentencing.

The juxtaposition of these two legal proceedings-one regarding counter-terrorism compliance and the other regarding the harassment of the press-demonstrates the widening scope of Robinson's legal troubles. His return from Russia and subsequent detention at Heathrow have only intensified the scrutiny placed on his activities and his interactions with law enforcement agencies in the UK.

As Robinson prepares for multiple court dates in mid-December, the public and legal community remain focused on how these cases will intersect. The pending sentencing for harassment and the new charge regarding his phone PIN create a complex legal landscape for the former EDL leader. His future movements and public statements will likely remain under intense observation given the severity of the potential outcomes.

The Crown Prosecution Service's strong stance on protecting journalists from intimidation suggests that the December 16 sentencing will carry significant weight. Combined with the new counter-terrorism charge, Robinson faces a critical period where his legal strategy and personal statements will be closely analyzed by both the courts and the media. The outcome of these proceedings could have lasting implications for his public profile and freedom of movement.