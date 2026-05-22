Tommy Oliver Returns as the Green Ranger in Power Rangers

The first 32-page issue of the series, Power Rangers: Green #1 (2026), will be released on August 5, 2026. The comic will be available at local comic shops for $4.99. The series is described as a story that trades ‘nostalgia for reinvention’ and aims to reshape Tommy Oliver’s legacy and redefine one of the most iconic heroes in the Power Rangers franchise.

Power Rangers is kicking off an epic new era for Tommy Oliver , as he makes his return as the franchise’s Green Ranger . The comic-book history of Tommy at BOOM!

Studios spans multiple eras, including being a mind-controlled Green Ranger, the White Ranger, an alternate-reality tyrant known as Lord Drakkon, and eventually a retired mentor. In 2026, Tommy will be returning in a brand-new solo series named Power Rangers: Green, where he will reclaim the Green Ranger identity and mark the beginning of a new chapter





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Tommy Oliver Power Rangers Green Ranger Boom Studios New Era Reclaim The Mantle Identity Emotional Territory

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