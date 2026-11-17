Julian Hilliard discusses how Tommy Maximoff perceives White Vision in the WandaVision post-credits scene, detailing the fear-based preparation and identity crisis.

The Disney+ series WandaVision concluded its run with a post-credits scene that fundamentally altered the trajectory of two characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this pivotal moment, the young version of Tommy Maximoff, played by Julian Hilliard, encounters the reassembled White Vision. This brief but impactful interaction provided the first glimpse into how the child perceives the synthetic being who bears a striking resemblance to his deceased father.

Visual Preparation for White Vision Fear

Julian Hilliard recently discussed the specific and unusual methods he used to prepare for the scene where Tommy first meets White Vision. He revealed that he created a physical reference image to ground his performance in genuine terror. The actor placed a photograph of Paul Bettany's face, who plays Vision, on his wall. He surrounded the image with handwritten text that read Dev! Nightmare! to evoke the necessary emotional response.

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This visual aid was critical for capturing the right reaction during the filming of the sequence at St. Mary's Medical Center. Hilliard described being strapped into a chair while White Vision walked beneath a red light. The red illumination transformed the android's appearance into a manifestation of Tommy's nightmares. This technique allowed the young actor to react with authentic fear rather than pretending to be scared.

Identity Crisis Between Tommy and Thomas

Beyond the immediate fear of the red-lit Vision, Hilliard explained that Tommy is grappling with a profound identity crisis. The character struggles to accept that he is Tommy Maximoff instead of Thomas Shepherd. This internal conflict stems from a lifetime of instability and a lack of parental support. Hilliard noted that Tommy is an orphaned child who deeply desires to be seen and acknowledged.

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The presence of the android exacerbates Tommy's emotional turmoil. He is forced to confront the impossibility of the nightmares he has endured. The actor emphasized that Tommy is not ready to process the truth about his parentage at this early stage. This denial creates a barrier that prevents him from fully accepting the man standing before him as his father.

Parallel Journeys of Acceptance and Truth

Despite the initial fear, Hilliard observed a natural progression toward acceptance in the relationship between Tommy and White Vision. He noted that both characters are on parallel journeys of discovering their true identities. Tommy is beginning to question his name, while Vision is attempting to understand his own existence and origins.

The young actor found humor and beauty in this shared struggle. He pointed out that both entities want the same resolution but are currently unable to accept it. This mutual need creates a unique bond that suggests they require each other to move forward. Their interactions lay the groundwork for future reconciliation and understanding.

LGBTQ+ Representation in the Marvel Universe

Julian Hilliard also took the opportunity to praise Marvel Studios for its inclusive casting choices. He highlighted the significance of representing LGBTQ+ characters on screen through the portrayal of Tommy and Billy. The recognition of queer identities in major blockbuster franchises signals a positive shift in mainstream media.

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This representation resonates with audiences who have long sought diverse narratives in superhero stories. Hilliard's comments underscore the broader cultural impact of the WandaVision series. The show not only entertained viewers but also provided meaningful visibility for marginalized communities.

Future Appearances of the Maximoff Family

As the series ends, Tommy is reunited with his father and his brother Billy. However, Marvel Studios has not officially announced where the trio will appear next. Speculation remains high regarding their involvement in upcoming projects. Fans are eager to see how this family dynamic will evolve in subsequent films.

The post-credits scene also teased the return of Wanda Maximoff. Doctor Doom was shown resurrecting the Scarlet Witch, indicating that Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role. Industry analysts expect Wanda to return in Avengers: Doomsday or, alternatively, in Avengers: Secret Wars. These events will likely reshape the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe significantly.