Tommy Lee Jones said he knew God loved him 'because he put me on the ground in Texas,' where he now lives and is raising 25 horses and has two polo fields.

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Hochul to fix law that 'left out' comedy while giving Broadway a breakTommy Lee Jones is discussing his decision to live on a ranch in his Texas hometown and one of his hobbies that has carried over since the '70s. , the 80-year-old actor shared how he decided to move back to San Saba, Texas in the early 2000s, saying,"I knew that God loved me, because he put me on the ground in Texas.

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" "There came a time when I became aware that I could live anywhere I wanted to," Jones said. "So, in my wisdom, I went home. " The actor now lives on a 6,000-acre ranch in a two-story home originally built in 1856, and has turned it into the home he always wanted, noting he wanted to live somewhere that didn't have"any fences around the house.

"" star shared that living on the ranch also allowed him to enjoy playing polo. The actor grew up riding horses and began playing polo in the 1970s. Since moving onto his ranch, Jones has built two polo fields on the property, which now also holds 25 horses, with the actor and his wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, hosting many polo events throughout the year. Although Jones doesn't compete anymore, his wife continues to participate in competitions.

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Jones started his acting career in the 1970s, making a name for himself as a cast member on the soap opera"One Life to Live," and appeared in many acclaimed television projects, winning an Emmy Award in 1983 for his work on"The Executioner's Song.

" He cemented his status as a leading man and Hollywood heavyweight in the 1990s, earning his first of four Academy Award nominations in 1992 for his role in"JFK. " He would go on to win the award for best supporting actor in 1994 for his work in"The Fugitive. "GET ENTERTAINMENT SCOOP DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR EMAIL BY CLICKING HERE"I don’t have long-term thinking, and I don’t even think in a term like legacy," he said.

"I think more like a dog. I’m absorbed with what’s in front of me. I might run off and chase a squirrel.

"The actor portrays Ethan Hawke's dad, Lee Raybon Sr., who goes by Frog and has recently returned to his son's life following a period of separation. "We learn that this character is dying," he said. "That slowly begins to dawn on us, and we see that he’s trying to somehow reconcile life with his son and get to know his granddaughter. But that quest in this character is not advertised.

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It’s discovered as we watch things unfold in an often amusing way, and always original. That was appealing. I mean, I think that’s the way it works.

"in a San Francisco hotel room on Jan. 1. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News Digital in February that she died because of"toxic effects of cocaine," and that her death was ruled an"accident.

" After news of Victoria's sudden death broke, Tommy Lee broke his silence in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you," the statement, signed by"The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones," said.