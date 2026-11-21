Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones stars as Alien Jones in a new collaboration between Pokémon and Suntory. This unique crossover marks a creative intersection of pop culture icons.

Tommy Lee Jones has officially joined the roster of major global collaborations celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. The veteran actor is reprising his long-standing role as Alien Jones for a specialized partnership with the Japanese beverage corporation Suntory. This joint campaign merges the enduring popularity of the Pokémon universe with the recognizable persona of the Hollywood star known for his extensive work in science fiction and action cinema.

Longstanding Alien Jones Role Explained

Jones has portrayed the extraterrestrial character known as Alien Jones since the year 2006 for Suntory. The character is defined as an alien who assumes a human disguise to study daily life on Earth. He frequently appears in commercials for the company's BOSS coffee brand in various social roles. These scenarios often depict him interacting with Japanese citizens in positions such as a school teacher or a police officer to observe human behavior.

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New Campaign Investigates Pokémon Characters

The latest collaboration features a series of videos titled the BOSS Alien Jones Pokémon Investigation. Suntory released these clips on its social media channels to showcase the crossover event. In the advertisements, the sketched version of Alien Jones is seen closely observing several specific Pokémon creatures. The list of monitored Pokémon includes Psyduck, Magikarp, Ditto, and Wobbuffet during these promotional sequences.

Visual Homage to Pikachu on Website

Visitors to the official Suntory Japanese website encounter a distinct visual tribute to the Pokémon franchise. The site displays an image of Jones dressed as Alien Jones while wearing a Pikachu tail and ears. Accompanying this image is a translated quote from the character expressing his attempt to transform into the famous electric-type Pokémon. He states that he tried to become Pikachu but concluded it was a bit of a stretch.

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Actor History in Film and Beverage Ads

Tommy Lee Jones possesses a vast acting career that began in 1969 and spans decades of entertainment history. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Agent K in the Men in Black trilogy. His other notable film roles include Michael Roark in the movie Volcano. More recently, he played the character Lee Raybon Sr. in the FX series The Lowdown.

Impact on Global Brand Collaborations

This partnership highlights the expansive reach of the Pokémon brand during its 30th anniversary year. The franchise has established numerous partnerships across various industries including toys, clothing, and gaming accessories. The involvement of international celebrities like Jones adds a unique layer of cross-cultural appeal. This specific collaboration with Suntory demonstrates how legacy characters can be repurposed for modern marketing strategies.

Future of the Coffee and Franchise Crossover

The campaign serves as a promotional vehicle for BOSS coffee while celebrating the milestone of the Pokémon series. The integration of Alien Jones into this narrative leverages his established popularity in Japan. This strategy aims to engage long-time fans of both the beverage and the gaming franchise. The videos and website content provide immediate access to this unique promotional material for global audiences.