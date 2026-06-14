Tommy Fury Wins 'Beauty vs. The Beast' Bout Against Eddie Hall in Manchester

Tommy Fury defeated Eddie Hall by majority decision in a six-round crossover boxing match at Manchester's AO Arena. Fury dedicated the victory to his newborn son, Midas, and maintained his undefeated record.

Tommy Fury secured a majority decision victory over former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall in a highly anticipated crossover boxing match at Manchester 's AO Arena on Saturday night.

The bout, promoted by KSI's Misfits Boxing, was billed as 'Beauty vs. The Beast' and featured a significant disparity in size, with Hall weighing 23 stone compared to Fury's 15.5 stone. Despite the weight difference, the fight was competitive over its six two-minute rounds. Fury, the 27-year-old reality TV star and younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, struggled in the opening two rounds but found his rhythm in the later stages to claim the win.

Two of the three judges scored the fight in his favor while the third had it as a draw. The judging panel included well-known British boxers Derek Chisora and Tony Bellew, alongside Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor. The victory was especially meaningful for Fury as he dedicated it to his newborn son, Midas, whose name he wore on his shorts. Fury and his partner, former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, welcomed their second child just two weeks ago.

'This was for my new baby boy, Midas,' Fury stated in the ring after the fight. He also praised his opponent, acknowledging Hall's toughness and fitness.

'I've fought a lot of people; this guy can fight. He's not slow - he's fit. Thank you for taking the fight and thank you for a great night in Manchester.

' The event attracted notable spectators, including Manchester City footballer Phil Foden, who missed out on England's World Cup squad and watched from the arena with his partner Rebecca Cooke. The financial implications of the bout were substantial, with both fighters reported to be earning approximately £2.4 million each. The fight was available via pay-per-view on DAZN for £14.99, reflecting the commercial appeal of such celebrity-driven matchups. With this win, Fury maintains his undefeated professional record, now 12-0.

For his part, Eddie Hall, the 2017 World's Strongest Man winner, suggested a return to mixed martial arts but left the door open for future boxing contests.

'Tommy is a hard guy to catch. I had to have a good engine to keep up with the pace, and that's what beat me,' Hall explained.

'Hopefully I get back to MMA but if there's boxing, I'll box wherever it is. ' The fight underscored the continuing trend of crossover bouts between influencers, reality stars, and traditional athletes, merging fan bases from boxing, strength sports, and social media





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Tommy Fury Eddie Hall Boxing Crossover Fight Beauty Vs. The Beast Manchester Misfits Boxing Majority Decision Undefeated Phil Foden DAZN World's Strongest Man

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