Tommy DeVito has nightmare Patriots game after taking over for injured Drake Maye

Tommy Cutlets wasn’t exactly a folk hero Sunday in Germany.

Former Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito endured a rough relief outing in his first extended playing time since 2024, throwing for only 81 yards after New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Detroit Lions defensive end DJ Wonnum on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Munich, Germany.

DeVito, the New Jersey product who made 12 appearances with eight starts for the Giants in 2023 and 2024, completed 12 of 24 passes with one touchdown and one interception after Maye left the game with an ankle injury on the Patriots’ first offensive drive. He previously attempted just eight passes over the past two seasons in New England, all coming in two games of mop-up duty earlier this year.

Also read Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson Injured in Patriots-Lions Game in Germany

New England Patriots’ Tommy DeVito, left, is tackled by Detroit Lions’ D. J. Wonnum on 3rd and 15 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Maye limped off the field and went to the locker room after Detroit defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson landed on the quarterback’s leg during a first-quarter sack. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye leaves the field after an injury during an NFL football game in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

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The Patriots managed just 151 yards of total offense in the game, compared to 494 by the Lions. The 28-year-old DeVito completed a 10-yard TD pass to running back Lan Larison with 12:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Detroit Lions defensive end DJ Wonnum on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Munich, Germany.

New England Patriots' Tommy DeVito, left, is tackled by Detroit Lions' D. J. Wonnum on 3rd and 15 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye leaves the field after an injury during an NFL football game in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.