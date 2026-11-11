Ruaridh Mollica Confirms Joe Locke's Secret Role as Billy Maximoff in VisionQuest Finale

Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica discuss how their secret meeting almost revealed the Billy Maximoff casting before the Vision show finale aired.

In the VisionQuest finale released last week, viewers witnessed the long‑awaited reunion of brothers Tommy and Billy Maximoff. The surprise came after a telepathic link that led to an emotional face‑to‑face, confirming that Billy, portrayed by Joe Locke, had survived and was actively searching for his sibling.

The episode, which centers on Vision's quest to rebuild a family, relied on the twins' connection to drive the narrative. Fans had known from earlier episodes that Billy was alive, but no official confirmation existed until the final scenes aired. Marvel Studios preserved the shock by keeping the casting details under wraps.

Also read VisionQuest Season 1 Finale: Ruaridh Mollica on Speed, Tommy Maximoff and MCU Legacy

Actor Ruaridh Mollica said he and Locke almost ruined the moment when they met at a café near the audition venue a month before the release. Mollica described the encounter as a "fishy" situation, reporting that Locke was receiving photos and instructions while the discovery was concealed from the crew.

During the audition process for the series, both actors were present in the same room together. Mollica noted that he was given detailed notes meant for other actors and performed them flawlessly. Casting directors sensed something unusual, as they watched one of the actors receive coaching while the other listened.

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Showrunner Terry Matalas explained that the production team bypassed a traditional chemistry read between the two. He said they "just hoped these two would complement each other in different ways," and that both Mollica and Locke were "fun to work with and down to adapt."

The secrecy surrounding the reveal proved successful. By keeping the casting off the public eye until the finale, Marvel delivered an emotional payoff that resonated with fans who had struggled with speculation for years. The episode's success illustrates the studio's rigorous protocols for protecting key plot twists.

VisionQuest's conclusion confirms that the Maximoff brothers are now trusted members of Vision's new family. Their reunion sets a foundation for future storylines, as the character Vision seeks to rebuild a sense of unity and purpose. The moment marks a pinnacle of the series, cementing the actors' roles as integral to the Marvel Universe.

The episode's broadcast has already sparked social media buzz, with fans praising the narrative climax and the actors' performances. Critics highlight the emotional depth achieved through a simple yet impactful scene, underscoring the effectiveness of Marvel's storytelling techniques. As the series concludes, the Maximoff siblings' future remains open, inviting speculation about their next adventures within the evolving MCU.

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Marvel's handling of the reveal demonstrates a blend of creative risk and disciplined secrecy. The result was a memorable television moment that honored years of fan anticipation while paving the way for new story arcs. The success of VisionQuest's finale underscores the importance of protecting key moments to preserve the integrity of long‑term storytelling.