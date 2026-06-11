Tombstone's Reworked Doc Holliday Quote: A Hollywood Twist on History

The article discusses the historical accuracy of the 1993 film 'Tombstone' and highlights a line spoken by Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday that differs from the actual events.

Tombstone is simply one of the greatest Westerns ever made. From the dynamic characters and the witty dialogue to the incredibly well-paced action sequences and historical accuracy (well, some of the time), the picture is just a masterclass in filmmaking, particularly of the Western genre.

Whether you love the film for Kurt Russell's ability to drive the narrative forward or the countless one-liners that cannot be beat, there's a clear reason that Tombstone continues to find an audience over 30 years later. But there is one line that the late Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday speaks in the film that is slightly changed from the history books — and believe it or not, the movie does it far better. 'Tombstone' Reworked Doc Holliday's Famous Quote — and We're Not Complainin





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Westerns Tombstone Kurt Russell Val Kilmer Doc Holliday Gunfight At The O.K. Corral Hollywood Embellishment Historical Accuracy Movie Western Genre

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