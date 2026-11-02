Tombstone Ranks 36th on Letterboxd Western List Despite Cult Status

Letterboxd ranks Tombstone at number 36 among top Westerns. The film boasts high audience scores and a legendary cast, yet critics question its placement against other genre masterpieces.

George P. Cosmatos' 1993 action film Tombstone currently holds the 36th position on Letterboxd's official Top 100 Western Films list. This ranking places it below 35 other eligible feature-length movies within the genre. The platform updated its public list on October 29, 2026, reflecting the average ratings from its community of cinephiles.

Letterboxd Ranking Criteria and Ratings

The platform requires a minimum of 5,000 member ratings for any film to qualify for inclusion in this specific chart. Tombstone has secured a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars from its user base. This score is considered fairly paltry compared to the higher averages achieved by the films ranked above it. The list aims to represent substantial community consensus rather than obscure personal preferences.

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Ensemble Cast and Character Dynamics

Kurt Russell portrays Wyatt Earp while Val Kilmer delivers a performance as the charismatic Doc Holliday. The film features an extraordinary ensemble including Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, Powers Boothe, and Stephen Lang. Kilmer's portrayal combines biting humor with the physical deterioration of tuberculosis. His confrontations with Michael Biehn's Johnny Ringo are widely regarded as memorable highlights.

Critical Reception Versus Audience Appeal

Rotten Tomatoes assigns the movie a 76 percent critics score versus a 93 percent audience score. Metacritic awards a Metascore of just 50 based on 22 critic reviews. Peter Rainer of the Los Angeles Times criticized the length and clichés in a December 1993 review. Richard Harrington of the Washington Post described the production as awkwardly unfocused despite praising Kilmer.

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Historical Context and Genre Comparison

Sergio Leone's The Good the Bad and the Ugly ranks higher on the same platform. Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven also challenges traditional mythology above Tombstone in the rankings. John Ford's The Searchers and Sam Peckinpah's The Wild Bunch hold prominent positions. These films are generally considered monumental achievements in cinematic history.

Ongoing Reputation and Cultural Impact

Tombstone captures the excitement and mythology of the Old West effectively. Its reputation has grown significantly over the decades since its initial release. The film offers entertaining character dynamics that appeal to modern viewers. It remains one of the most rewatchable entries in the modern Western genre.