Tomb Raider's Definitive Lore Bible Chronicles Lara Croft's Adventures

Dark Horse and Crystal Dynamics are teaming up to present 'Chronicles of the Tomb Raider', a comprehensive guide that will amalgamate the franchise's various continuities into a single timeline. The 184-page tome, written by Alex Forbes-Calvin, will detail Lara Croft's adventures in chronological order, introduce major players, explore the character's history, and provide a glimpse into her future. Set to release in October 2026, this book promises to be an essential resource for fans navigating the franchise's complex lore, especially with new games and a TV show starring Sophie Turner on the horizon in 2027.

The Tomb Raider franchise is set to receive a definitive lore bible , titled 'Chronicles of the Tomb Raider ', which will amalgamate its various continuities into a single timeline.

This comprehensive guide, set to release in October 2026, will be a boon for fans eager to separate fact from fiction in Lara Croft's expansive adventures. Dark Horse, in partnership with Crystal Dynamics, is presenting this exhaustive history of the character's adventures, written by Alex Forbes-Calvin, who has previously penned books on RuneScape and Assassin's Creed. The 184-page tome will detail Lara's journeys in chronological order, introduce major players, explore the character's history, and provide a glimpse into her future.

With new games and a TV show starring Sophie Turner on the horizon in 2027, 'Chronicles of the Tomb Raider' promises to be an essential resource for fans navigating the franchise's complex lore





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