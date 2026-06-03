Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will make a splash early next year on the PlayStation 5

Lara Croft's first adventure is getting a massive Unreal Engine 5 makeover, and the changes go far beyond prettier graphics.

Lara Croft is heading back to where it all began, but this isn’t a simple remaster. Revealed during PlayStation’s State of Play showcase, Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis launches on PlayStation 5 on February 12, 2027, bringing a full-scale reimagining of the original 1996 adventure.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics alongside Flying Wild Hog and powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game aims to recreate Lara’s first expedition with the kind of scale and detail that simply wasn’t possible three decades ago. And based on the first gameplay footage, it’s shaping up to be much more than a nostalgia trip.

The Lost Valley is bigger than you remember One of the biggest changes comes in Peru’s iconic Lost Valley, one of the most memorable locations from the original game. Rather than moving players through a series of isolated puzzle rooms, Legacy of Atlantis transforms those spaces into larger interconnected environments. Exploration appears to be a major focus, with hidden paths, collectibles, resources, and optional discoveries scattered throughout the world. Even classic puzzles are getting an overhaul.

Crystal Dynamics says familiar challenges, including the famous cog puzzle, have been rebuilt to feel more natural within the environment rather than as standalone obstacles. The goal seems clear: preserve the spirit of the original while making the world feel like a believable place. It’s a philosophy that has worked well for modern remakes and feels particularly suited to a series built on exploration and discovery.

A remake that isn’t afraid to rethink the original The original Tomb Raider remains one of gaming’s most influential adventures, but it’s also a product of its time. Fixed perspectives, rigid movement, and technical limitations were part of the experience in 1996. Legacy of Atlantis appears ready to shed those constraints while keeping the landmarks fans remember.

From Peru’s valleys to Greece’s crumbling ruins, every location has been rebuilt with modern visuals, updated combat systems, expanded exploration mechanics, and a richer audio experience. For longtime fans, that means revisiting familiar locations through a fresh lens. For newcomers, it could become the definitive way to experience Lara Croft’s first adventure. Pre-orders are already live on the PlayStation Store.

The Standard Edition costs $59.99 and includes the Survivor Outfit pre-order bonus. Meanwhile, the $69.99 Deluxe Edition adds 48-hour early access, a Parisian Fugitive outfit, and a post-launch story expansion. There’s still plenty of time before Lara’s return next February, but if the early footage is anything to go by, Crystal Dynamics may finally have found the right way to modernize a gaming classic without losing what made it special in the first place.





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