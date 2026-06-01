Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - Setting the Tone for the Future

The upcoming remake of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has the potential to set the tone for the future of the Tomb Raider series, particularly with its reimagining of the original game's Atlantis level. The choices made in this remake could influence the gameplay and story of Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the last game in the series until a sequel is announced.

Contrary to popular belief, Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider : Catalyst aren't burdened with immense pressure. They'll likely be fantastic games, defining Tomb Raider 's new era, but they're more of a blank canvas, following the Survivor trilogy.

However, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' remake of Tomb Raider 1 should strive to capture its predecessor's excellent atmosphere. This game could set the tone for future installments like Tomb Raider: Catalyst, and its Unreal Engine 5 reimagining will be a testament to its willingness to be dark and abstract. Tomb Raider 1's settings are fascinating and immersive, but it's not until reaching Atlantis that the story's capacity for bizarreness truly shines.

Previous remakes like Tomb Raider: Anniversary sanitized the Atlantis level, refusing to lean into the original's horror-leaning, H.R. Giger-esque aesthetic. It would be a mistake for this new remake to do the same. Instead, it should honor Tomb Raider by indulging in a faithful, surrealist Atlantis where Lara traverses a fleshy, pulsating womb.

This route would also be favorable aesthetically, as Tomb Raider: Anniversary's Atlantis lacks a distinct identity. Legacy of Atlantis will be ironic if it doesn't faithfully honor the original's Atlantis. Body horror and macabre imagery don't define Tomb Raider 1, but if Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis follows Tomb Raider: Anniversary's blueprint, it will be disappointing and a bad omen for the series' future. The remake will also help introduce new fans to the franchise, particularly the mainline games.

Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst are the first and last games of the series until a Catalyst sequel is announced, and one setting the tone will likely influence the other. Thus, the choices made in this remake could inform Catalyst's boldness and creativity. Subscribe to the newsletter for deeper analysis of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' remake design choices and their implications for the series.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is scheduled for release in 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S





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