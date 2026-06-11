Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Release Date, New Actor, and Motion Capture

The release date for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been revealed, and it's set to arrive on February 12, 2027. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Amazon Game Studios. The new actor, Alix Wilton Regan, will be stepping into the role for the first time, giving us a completely new take on the character while keeping the spirit of Lara Croft alive.

Thanks to a new release-date trailer from Summer Game Fest (SGF), we now know that Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis will arrive on February 12, 2027.

It's going to usher in a whole new post-Square Enix era of Tomb Raider, developed by Crystal Dynamics and published under Amazon Game Studios. That's not the only change that's coming, too. Actor Alix Wilton Regan will be stepping into the role for the first time, giving us a completely new take on the character, while keeping the spirit of Lara Croft alive.

We had the chance to chat with her at SGF and get a sense of her experience and how demanding the role is. Based on our brief time with her, the series is in good hands. Kicking things off, I wanted to get a sense of Regan's favorite era of Lara Croft, and she was happy to oblige: 'My favorite previous iteration of Lara...

I feel very inspired by Angelina Jolie's portrayal in the movies, because she has a kind of very charismatic, confident, badass way of holding herself. I think within the Tomb Raider family sort of describes that as 'classic Lara,' and I think that with Atlantis and moving forward into Catalyst, we're kind of looking at a very unified version of Lara, all the Laras coming together, and no Lara is left behind, so we're kind of very much going into that classic way of existing.

' According to Regan, getting the part wasn't easy: 'I did a lot of prep, I mean, obviously, when I was auditioning, and I think I did four rounds of auditions, and they went over six months, two months between each callback. So I was playing the games, watching the films, and, you know, YouTubing the cut scenes. When I auditioned and got the job, I got some really constructive meetings with teams at Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games.

They were incredibly helpful, just kind of explained to me their vision for the character, and that informed everything moving forward into the performance capture.

' When Regan got the final call, she 'screamed and cried. ' It's a really big emotional reaction. Just because I wanted it so much, and I know how lucky I am to be playing Lara Croft and taking on that responsibility...like I feel very, very grateful.

' Modern AAA games don't just require voiceovers from their actors either. For Tomb Raider in particular, Regan had to do some pretty rigorous motion capture. She muses on that process: 'So motion capture... I absolutely love it.

I describe the capture as a performance. I am up very early...most days I'm up at 5AM, and I will quite often run up a hiking trail in LA, and I will run up and down before we go to the performance capture shoot.

It is very important for me to feel very active before we start shooting, and it's just really important to stay grounded, to eat well, to sleep well, to kind of do everything that Lara physically and emotionally would do, to keep things in check.

' Regan even pushed for more physical stunts, as she explains: 'The cinematic capture...you know, the running stuff and some jumping stuff, I lobbied for more. I convinced the team to let me do the cinematic sequence you see in the trailer released for the announcement, where she jumps onto the side of a kind of big building that floats into the sky. I got to do that myself. I was like, you need to let me do some jumping!

' In terms of gunplay performance, it was a bit different with dual pistols: 'I mean, in all honesty, it's very new to me, because when I've filmed TV shows where I've had to hold guns before, or video games where I've had guns before, it's always been one gun with two hands. But having two pistols, I try to be as graceful as I can, but it is possible that I'm performing it with the grace of a small elephant, and that the development team has cleaned that up in post-production.

' As for what she admires most about Lara, it's definitely her spirit: 'Laura is unapologetic. That is a wild thing to see as a woman, to be completely self-embodied and unapologetic in just her physical, mental, and emotional self. She is so completely herself, and I find that remarkably attractive for a woman to exist in that emotional space. She's teaching me.

I have become more confident . I have become more self-assured. There's something in her writing and in the magnetism, in the charisma of Lara. She's so herself that she actually teaches all of us men and women to be more ourselves as well in a really lovely way.

' You can witness Regan's performance in the trailers so far for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, but we'll have to wait until February 2027 to see it all. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Like Follow Followed Action Adventure Platformer Systems OpenCritic Reviews Released February 12, 2027 ESRB Teen / Blood, Violence Developer(s) Crystal Dynamics, Flying Wild Hog Publisher(s) Amazon Games Franchise Tomb Raider Number of Players Single-player 5 Images Close Genre(s) Action, Adventure, Platformer Powered b





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