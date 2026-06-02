Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Release Date Announced, New Trailer Released

Amazon has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis game, which is set to arrive in February 2027. The game follows the adventures of Lara Croft as she explores lost cities, ancient tombs, and deadly historical secrets. The latest trailer for the game has been released, giving fans a glimpse into the next chapter of Lara Croft's adventures. The trailer showcases Lara Croft navigating through ancient ruins, fighting off enemies, and uncovering hidden secrets. The game is set to be one of the biggest Tomb Raider projects since Alicia Vikander's 2018 live action film, and Amazon is clearly giving it the big franchise rub.

Lara Croft is one of those characters who can disappear for years at a time, but she's never really gone, is she? And the same goes for Tomb Raider as a franchise, because it's one of those franchises that can never die.

Now, with Sophie Turner gearing up to play the intrepid explorer for Amazon and Prime Video, Tomb Raider is back in the cultural conversation. Unfortunately, though, not everything is good news on the old tomb raiding front. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has officially received a new release date, with the project now set to arrive in February 2027.

It's not all bad news, though because Amazon has also released a new trailer for the upcoming adventure, giving fans a look at Lara Croft's next chapter, and also plenty of shots of her assets, for those out there who remember the 1990s. This is the biggest Tomb Raider project since Alicia Vikander's 2018 live action film, and Amazon is clearly giving this the big franchise rub.

It looks like classic Tomb Raider with plenty of mythology, ancient mysteries, ruins and... was that a dinosaur?! For those who've been living under a rock for, well, ever, the franchise follows archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft as she explores lost cities, ancient tombs, and deadly historical secrets while usually being hunted by people who somehow think betraying Lara Croft will actually go well.

The latest trailer for the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been released by Amazon, giving fans a glimpse into the next chapter of Lara Croft's adventures. The new trailer showcases Lara Croft navigating through ancient ruins, fighting off enemies, and uncovering hidden secrets. The trailer also gives a glimpse into the game's storyline, which appears to revolve around Lara Croft's search for the lost city of Atlantis.

The game is set to release in February 2027, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the next installment of the Tomb Raider franchise. The new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been released, giving fans a look at Lara Croft's next adventure. The trailer showcases Lara Croft navigating through ancient ruins, fighting off enemies, and uncovering hidden secrets.

The game is set to release in February 2027, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the next installment of the Tomb Raider franchise. The Tomb Raider franchise has been a staple of the gaming world for decades, and the latest installment is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet. With Sophie Turner set to play the role of Lara Croft, fans are expecting big things from the game.

The new trailer has been released, and it's clear that Amazon is giving the game the big franchise rub. The trailer showcases Lara Croft navigating through ancient ruins, fighting off enemies, and uncovering hidden secrets. The game is set to release in February 2027, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the next installment of the Tomb Raider franchise.

The Tomb Raider franchise has been a staple of the gaming world for decades, and the latest installment is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet. With Sophie Turner set to play the role of Lara Croft, fans are expecting big things from the game. The new trailer has been released, and it's clear that Amazon is giving the game the big franchise rub.

The trailer showcases Lara Croft navigating through ancient ruins, fighting off enemies, and uncovering hidden secrets. The game is set to release in February 2027, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the next installment of the Tomb Raider franchise. The Tomb Raider franchise has been a staple of the gaming world for decades, and the latest installment is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.

With Sophie Turner set to play the role of Lara Croft, fans are expecting big things from the game. The new trailer has been released, and it's clear that Amazon is giving the game the big franchise rub. The trailer showcases Lara Croft navigating through ancient ruins, fighting off enemies, and uncovering hidden secrets. The game is set to release in February 2027, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the next installment of the Tomb Raider franchise





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