Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - Official Release Date and Trailer Revealed

Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games have confirmed the official release date for the Tomb Raider remake, Legacy of Atlantis. The game is set to release on February 12th, 2027, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The remake will fully reimagine the original 1996 story that started it all, but with modern gameplay and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original. The trailer gave us an extended look at the stunning modern graphics for the remake, including a look at combat and exploration. The remake will be available now for the Standard and Deluxe editions, with a few special bonuses in the mix for those who order early. This includes 48-hour early access for those who grab the deluxe edition.

We got a first look at the Tomb Raider remake, courtesy of Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games . The remake is set to release on February 12th, 2027, for PC, PS5 , and Xbox Series X|S . The studios confirmed the official release date , which is a slightly later release than originally planned when the game was revealed last year.

However, the remake will fully reimagine the original 1996 story that started it all, but with modern gameplay and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original. The trailer gave us an extended look at the stunning modern graphics for the remake, including a look at combat and exploration. The remake will be available now for the Standard and Deluxe editions, with a few special bonuses in the mix for those who order early.

This includes 48-hour early access for those who grab the deluxe edition. The Tomb Raider remake is both a solid entry point to the franchise for new players and a worthwhile return to Lara's first adventure for those who experienced it back in 1996. The remake is a full-scale remake, not just a fresh coat of paint on the original game, and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

It's a remake, but fully modernized and bringing some new bells and whistles to surprise longtime fans. The State of Play event gave us a brand-new trailer during the State of Play, and it's a combination of cinematic and gameplay footage. The trailer is a great indication of what to expect from the remake, and it proves that this is a full-scale remake, not just a fresh coat of paint on the original game.

The remake is set to release on February 12th, 2027, and it will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The studios confirmed the official release date, which is a slightly later release than originally planned when the game was revealed last year. However, the remake will fully reimagine the original 1996 story that started it all, but with modern gameplay and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original.

The remake will be available now for the Standard and Deluxe editions, with a few special bonuses in the mix for those who order early. This includes 48-hour early access for those who grab the deluxe edition. The Tomb Raider remake is both a solid entry point to the franchise for new players and a worthwhile return to Lara's first adventure for those who experienced it back in 1996.

The remake is a full-scale remake, not just a fresh coat of paint on the original game, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. It's a remake, but fully modernized and bringing some new bells and whistles to surprise longtime fans. The State of Play event gave us a brand-new trailer during the State of Play, and it's a combination of cinematic and gameplay footage.

The trailer is a great indication of what to expect from the remake, and it proves that this is a full-scale remake, not just a fresh coat of paint on the original game. The remake is set to release on February 12th, 2027, and it will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The studios confirmed the official release date, which is a slightly later release than originally planned when the game was revealed last year.

However, the remake will fully reimagine the original 1996 story that started it all, but with modern gameplay and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original. The remake will be available now for the Standard and Deluxe editions, with a few special bonuses in the mix for those who order early. This includes 48-hour early access for those who grab the deluxe edition.

The Tomb Raider remake is both a solid entry point to the franchise for new players and a worthwhile return to Lara's first adventure for those who experienced it back in 1996. The remake is a full-scale remake, not just a fresh coat of paint on the original game, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. It's a remake, but fully modernized and bringing some new bells and whistles to surprise longtime fans





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