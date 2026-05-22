Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Moving Ahead, Expected for Holiday 2026 Release

Lara Croft's epic adventure, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is making progress in its development and is expected to release in the second half of 2026, according to an update from the publisher, Embracer Group.

Lara Croft's epic adventure, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is being reimagined with a massive following of excited prospective players. Recently, there has been an increase in anticipation of its release as it was initially expected to be released first, while its immediate sequel, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, is expected to launch sometime in 2027.

Despite the pressure, fans are eager to know the exact release date. Initially given a release window for 'Coming 2026', the developer now clarifies that it will be during the current calendar year. With the financial year 2026/27, it is likely to be released in the second half of the year





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Tomb Raider: Legacy Of Atlantis Crystal Dynamics Flying Wild Hog Amazon Games Franchise Tomb Raider Single-Player Steam Deck Compatibility Platformer Action Adventure Genre Powered By Tomb Raider: Legacy Of Atlantis Release Window Target Release For Holiday 2026

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