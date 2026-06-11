Tomb Raider: Catalyst, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Legacy of Atlantis: A Thrilling Trilogy of Adventures

Explore the thrilling world of Tomb Raider as Lara Croft embarks on a journey of discovery and survival in the upcoming games, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Legacy of Atlantis. Each game offers a unique experience, with Catalyst continuing Lara's story years after Underworld, Rise of the Tomb Raider following her quest for the legendary city of Kitezh and the secret of immortality, and Legacy of Atlantis offering a modern reimagining of the original 1996 Tomb Raider. With Alix Wilton Regan as the voice of Lara Croft and enhanced performance and visual improvements, these games are sure to captivate fans of the franchise.

Tomb Raider : Catalyst is among the most anticipated entries in the franchise, continuing Lara Croft 's story years after the events of 2008's Tomb Raider : Underworld.

Built entirely in Unreal Engine 5, the adventure will take place in Northern India and feature Alix Wilton Regan as the voice of Lara Croft, though the game isn't expected until 2027 at the earliest. Further, with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis being a major feature at Summer Game Fest 2026, where Lara Croft’s return was hyped up through new gameplay footage, excitement for the franchise is at its peak at the moment.

Legacy of Atlantis is a modern reimagining of the original 1996 Tomb Raider, following Lara’s quest to recover the powerful Scion artifact and uncover the secrets of Atlantis, and it's also set to launch in early 2027, making it a packed year already for the franchise. However, Lara Croft has made a triumphant return ahead of both of these upcoming releases with a brand-new game you can check out now (via NintendoLife)





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tomb Raider Lara Croft Catalyst Rise Of The Tomb Raider Legacy Of Atlantis Unreal Engine 5 Nintendo Switch 2 Switch Consoles Survivor Trilogy Aspyr Summer Game Fest 2026 Nintendolife

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sophie Turner Confirms Long-Term Commitment to Prime Video's Tomb Raider SeriesSophie Turner has confirmed that she will be playing Lara Croft in the Prime Video series Tomb Raider for more than just one season. The actress, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, was officially confirmed as the new Lara for Prime Video's Tomb Raider in September 2025. Turner has indicated that this will be more than a one-off project for her, and that she will be playing the character for a while to come.

Read more »

Tomb Raider's Definitive Lore Bible Chronicles Lara Croft's AdventuresDark Horse and Crystal Dynamics are teaming up to present 'Chronicles of the Tomb Raider', a comprehensive guide that will amalgamate the franchise's various continuities into a single timeline. The 184-page tome, written by Alex Forbes-Calvin, will detail Lara Croft's adventures in chronological order, introduce major players, explore the character's history, and provide a glimpse into her future. Set to release in October 2026, this book promises to be an essential resource for fans navigating the franchise's complex lore, especially with new games and a TV show starring Sophie Turner on the horizon in 2027.

Read more »

Emotional, creative protests rise up in Mexico City ahead of historic World Cup openerMexicans whose relatives have disappeared, teachers, stadium lifetime ticket owners and more air their grievances ahead of 2026 World Cup opening match.

Read more »

O'Leary: 'Regulation Is Bitcoin's Next Catalyst'Many investors anticipated a breakout for Bitcoin following its ascent to new all-time highs, but veteran investor Kevin O’Leary argues the true rally is still on hold.

Read more »