Tomb Raider: Catalyst, Lara Croft's New Era, and More

A mysterious cataclysm exposes ancient ruins and awakened forces in Northern India, sending Lara Croft on an adventure. The new era of Tomb Raider introduces a brand-new actor for Lara Croft, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. The development team of Tomb Raider: Catalyst reveals that the game could introduce a mechanic that was planned and scrapped multiple times already.

A myth-soaked expedition sends Lara Croft deep into the rugged landscapes and bustling markets of Northern India after a mysterious cataclysm exposes ancient ruins and awakened forces .

Tomb Raider: Catalyst was one of the most exciting games at this year's Summer Game Fest, and fans just got a surprise release ahead of launch. Tomb Raider's new era is debuting a brand-new actor for the role of Lara Croft, and gamers have accepted her with open arms and anticipation. Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness is one of the most controversial entries in the series, but it's making an official return this spring.

If Tomb Raider: Catalyst is going bigger and bolder, it could finally introduce a mechanic that was planned and scrapped multiple times already. We had the chance to talk to members of the development team, and it looks like the new pair of Tomb Raider games are coming along nicely





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Tomb Raider Lara Croft Northern India Mysterious Cataclysm Ancient Ruins Awakened Forces Tomb Raider: Catalyst Tomb Raider: The Angel Of Darkness Summer Game Fest New Actor For Lara Croft Mechanic That Was Planned And Scrapped Multipl

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