Tomb of Trojan War Hero May Have Been Found

A burial site was discovered about six miles northwest of the ancient city of Troy.

Archaeologists in Turkey may have found the tomb of Ajax, the legendary Greek warrior who fought alongside Achilles and Odysseus in the Trojan War. The burial mound lies on the coast about six miles northwest of ancient Troy, where archaeologists once thought a prehistoric settlement stood.

After storm and wave damage to the burial site, the Çanakkale Museum Directorate launched an excavation in October 2024, giving archaeologists an opportunity to examine the area more closely, leading to the discovery. Fecri Polat, an archaeologist at the Troy Museum in Çanakkale, Turkey, acknowledged that the tomb’s identity remains uncertain but said its coastal location and the burial mound’s features align with historical descriptions of where Ajax was laid to rest.

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