Tom Wood Group to Break Ground on New Porsche Dealership in Indianapolis

Tom Wood Group announced a groundbreaking on November 20 for a new 46,244-square-foot Porsche dealership in Indianapolis, designed as a state-of-the-art Generation 5 facility scheduled to open in December 2027.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Wood Group plans to break ground on Nov. 20 on the future site of a new Porsche dealership in Indianapolis near the site of a former Steak ‘N Shake.

The 46,244-square-foot facility will sit on 2.7 acres and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2027. The company describes it as a Porsche Generation 5 facility designed to reflect the brand’s focus on innovation, luxury and customer experience. Plans call for a customer lounge, areas for classic cars and owners’ collections, a Porsche lifestyle area, a performance display area and an equipment display area.

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The spaces will highlight the brand’s history, performance, engineering, technology and customization options, according to the company. The lounge is designed to support the ownership experience. The classic-car and owners’ collection areas will celebrate Porsche’s history and its owners’ enthusiasm. The lifestyle area will showcase the brand, while the performance and equipment displays will feature Porsche engineering, technology and customization options.

“This groundbreaking represents an exciting new chapter for the future Porsche Indianapolis dealership and the Tom Wood Group,” said Jeff Wood, president and CEO of Tom Wood Group. “We’re proud to invest in a facility that reflects the extraordinary Porsche brand and our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for our guests.

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This new dealership will be more than a place to purchase and service a vehicle — it will be a destination where Porsche enthusiasts can connect, celebrate their passion, and experience everything that makes the brand so special. ” Tom Wood Group leadership, Porsche representatives, project partners and invited guests are expected to attend. The event will include remarks from company leadership and city officials, a ceremonial groundbreaking with shovels and hard hats, and a champagne toast.

An architectural rendering will be available, and company representatives will be available for photos and interviews. WRTV.com Trending Stories