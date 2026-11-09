Tom Verducci’s Awards Week Predictions

The likely winners of MLB’s individual hardware were all overlooked early in their careers. Plus, this year’s rookie class may be the deepest in league history.

senior writer Tom Verducci. Every Monday, Tom empties out his notebook over email and covers MLB’s hottest topics, provides in-depth analysis through both text and video breakdowns, looks forward to what’s worth watching during the week and more.

Welcome to Awards Week, when we are reminded on a nightly basis that baseball stardom can be hard to predict. Taking my best guesses at who will win the six non-rookie player awards from the BBWAA , I found a common denominator: humble beginnings.

Also read Brooks Nader turns heads in sheer dress at CFDA Fashion Awards

Both MVPs were traded as teenagers and the four pitchers likely to win Cy Young and Reliever of the Year awards were all bypassed in the first round of the draft, waiting anywhere from two through seven rounds to be picked after playing at non-major college programs. Here are their long paths to greatness:On fourth organization after starting as 11th round pick out of University of North Florida after 319 players were picked.

Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean won’t be named NL Rookie of the Year despite reaching thresholds that have historically portended the award. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMets righthander Nolan McLean won 12 games with a 3.16 ERA and 194 strikeouts—becoming only the fifth rookie to reach such thresholds since 1969. The other four in Rookie of the Year voting all finished first or second . McLean?

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He could not even make the list of the three finalists. The AL is just as deep. Look what happened to Chase DeLauter of the Guardians. He is only the ninth qualified rookie since 2015 to post an OPS+ of 131 or better.

I keep pointing out that the rule changes and increase in velocity and spin over the past 5–10 years are making baseball more of a young man’s game. And this rookie class is more proof. We have never seen such a deep field of rookies. Keep this in mind as the hot stove season unfolds.

Teams are more likely than they were a decade ago to commit to a rookie than spend on mid-30s veterans as placeholders. Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon.

A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories and nominated in a fourth , he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993.

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He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.