Journalist Tom Sykes reveals King William plans to remove HRH style from non-working royals via letters patent. This move directly impacts Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, altering their public standing and brand identity.

Journalist and royal correspondent Tom Sykes has reported that Prince William intends to issue letters patent upon his accession to the throne, a legal instrument designed to remove the HRH honorific and princely titles from all non-working members of the extended Royal Family.

Senior civil servants with close ties to the Royal Household had long suspected that a constitutional shift was imminent when William declared that change was on his agenda. The journalist argues that this upcoming executive action represents a significant departure from established tradition, aiming to streamline the monarchy by separating working sovereign duties from private familial status.

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Impact on Prince Harry and Meghan

These potential changes would fundamentally alter the public standing of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who currently retain their titles despite stepping back from official duties. While Prince Harry holds the peerage of Duke of Sussex, a title created by the late Queen Elizabeth II that would require an Act of Parliament to revoke, the HRH style and princely designation are held by royal prerogative.

Meghan acquired her Duchess title through marriage, meaning the removal of the HRH prefix would leave her with the single title of Duchess of Sussex. The Sussexes have built their commercial brands, including Netflix deals and merchandise lines, on their royal identity, making the preservation of these styles central to their public image and business strategy.

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Commercial Value of Royal Titles

The economic and reputational weight of these titles is evident in recent interactions by Meghan, who sent a gift basket to entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima signed with her full royal style. Sources close to the Duchess argued that this use was for private purposes and did not violate their 2020 agreement with the late Queen not to use titles as working members of the Royal Family.

Furthermore, a recent interview in October 2025 with a Harper s Bazaar journalist highlighted how deeply ingrained these titles remain in their daily lives, with house managers still announcing Meghan as the Duchess of Sussex. This suggests that the Sussexes are reluctant to relinquish the royal identity that forms the core of their personal brands.

Public Perception and Recent Media Appearances

The timing of these reports coincides with a difficult public relations phase for the Sussexes, marked by Prince Harry s perceived lack of engagement during an appearance on This Morning with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O Leary. His dismissive and vacant demeanor during the broadcast contrasted sharply with the efforts of the hosts to maintain a warm atmosphere.

In comparison, the Royal Family is currently managing a highly successful public narrative surrounding Queen Consort Kate and her cancer journey. The upcoming BBC documentary Heal, following the successful tour of Mumbai, is projected to generate significant positive sentiment, suggesting that the Waleses are currently winning any perceived media competition with the Sussexes.

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Future of the Modern Monarchy

Under the proposed reforms, even current working royals like Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would gain the freedom to choose their careers without being bound by their titles. This modernization aims to reduce the size of the working monarchy while allowing younger members to pursue personal ambitions outside the institution.

However, the sadness in this development is that Prince Harry appears to miss the duty associated with being a bona fide member of the Firm, despite the King s clear designation of him as a private citizen. The tension between the desire for royal association and the reality of being stripped of its privileges remains a central challenge for the future of the Sussexes.