Tom Steyer assails ‘Trump’s tax loophole’ — but it’s just Prop. 13

“California’s ‘Trump Tax Loophole’ is a billionaire-friendly tax break that lets the wealthiest commercial property owners avoid paying taxes based on what their properties are actually worth,” pro…

special benefit for corporations, for example, he declared: “I will on the first day call a special election to close a corporate real estate tax loophole that’s worth over $20 billion.

… California government needs more money. ”Steyer has described this “loophole” in debates as if it is a special benefit for corporations, a “corporate real estate tax loophole. ”“It traces back to Proposition 13,” Steyer’s site admits, “which was promoted as a way to protect homeowners from being taxed out of their homes when values rise. ”,” from 1978, a time of high inflation under the Carter administration, and people were indeed being taxed out of their homes.

The measure froze property taxes at 1% of assessed value at the time, and limited increases from that base to 2% per year. ,” but after it passed 65% to 35%, Brown acted as though he had authored the proposition, and proclaimed himself a “born-again tax-cutter. ”“It traces back to Proposition 13,” Steyer’s site admits, “which was promoted as a way to protect homeowners from being taxed out of their homes when values rise.

”Prop. 13 does include commercial property, and that’s what bothers Steyer. He claims that Trump’s building on California Street in San Francisco is some kind of “massive corporate tax giveaway. ” As Steyer should know, a limitation on tax hikes is not any kind of a “giveaway,” and neither is a tax cut. , small businesses such as restaurants, construction companies, truckers, repairmen and so forth also own commercial property.

The check on tax hikes is what enables California’s small business to compete with major corporate chains. If not for Prop. 13, they, too, would likely close down or leave. of 2024 would have lowered the supermajority to 55% for local bond measures. Voters turned it down by about 55% to 45%. passed by the Legislature and two-thirds voter approval for all new special tax increases.

The act required that before any tax or fee could be enacted, politicians would have to outline clearly how revenues would be spent. . Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Gov.

Jerry Brown, forgetting his “born-again tax cutter” identity, leaned on a compliant state Supreme Court to have it Prop. 13 is not a “tax loophole,” and Donald Trump had nothing to do with it. California’s financial woes proceed from a ruling class dedicated to high taxes, stifling regulation and contempt for the people. Steyer is targeting Trump, corporations, and his fellow billionaires. But if Prop. 13 is weakened, it will eventually disappear. And if that happens, middle-class homeowners will be hardest hit.





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